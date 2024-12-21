Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

X-Men #9 Preview: Rogue vs. Cyclops—No More Mr. Nice Mutant

In X-Men #9, Rogue and Cyclops clash as tensions reach a boiling point. Can the X-Men survive this internal struggle, or will Xavier's dream shatter like a fragile ornament?

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part THREE! Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

X-Men #9

by Jed MacKay & Ryan Stegman & Federico Vicentini, cover by Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part THREE! Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620920000911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620920000918 – X-MEN #9 MIGUEL MERCADO CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT [ROG] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920000921 – X-MEN #9 CHRIS GIARRUSSO CROSSOVER CONNECTING VARIANT [ROG] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920000931 – X-MEN #9 MIGUEL MERCADO CYCLOPS VARIANT [ROG] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920000941 – X-MEN #9 BENGUS MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT [ROG] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

