X-Men '92: House of XCII #4 Preview: The Game of Thrones Problem

The compressed cartoon retelling of Hickman's X-Men reboot is already up to the Hellfire Gala in this preview of X-Men '92: House of XCII #4. Will it overtake the regular X-books before it ends? That's what we in the business call the "Game of Thrones" problem. Except in this case, the adaptation may actually be better than the original. Check out the preview below.

X-Men '92: House of XCII #4

by Steve Foxe & Salva Espin, cover by David Baldeon

REIGN OF XCII! Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This '90s-tastic take on the X-Men's Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620255300411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620255300421 – X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 4 REEDER VARIANT – $3.99 US

