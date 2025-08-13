Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Destiny, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men Age Of Revelation Future Revealed By Destiny, Again (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Destiny's visions reveal the future of the X-Men under Doug Ramsey, now known as Revelation.

Doug Ramsey’s new powers and partnership with Fabian Cortez spark a political mutant uprising.

A mutant virus, territorial secession, and a bomb dropped on Washington, D.C. shake America.

Philadelphia becomes the mutant capital as the Age Of Revelation transforms the X-Men world.

The X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse mini-series from last year, the final shake against the urinals by the Age of Krakoa, gave us a new heir to Apocalypse, Revelation. Quite a move up from the mutant with the power of translation, Doug Ramsey.

With a plan to basically take over the X-Men. And in today's Giant-Size X-Men #2, we get a glimpse of that future, courtesy of Destiny and Mystique.

As we saw in X-Men #19, Doug Ramsey and friends are heading to Alaska for just that.

While in X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0, we got that meeting in flashback…

And then division, with Doug Ramsey wanting to rescue Fabian Cortez, with the power to boost others' mutant powers. And then crossing a line with his power, into control, coercion, slavery and the like. And once crossed?

Doug Ramsey can never go back. And neither can the world. With the spread of a virus that turns into a mutant, anyone it doesn't kill…

And obviously, no one is masking or self-isolating these days. Although there is a quarantine, it only goes so far and fosters fear.

Doug Ramsey uses his newfound powers to start making the big changes, fuelled by his new acolyte and power-boosting buddy, Fabian Cortez.

Something also seen in today's future visions from Destiny, with Doug Ramsey as a gardner, talking to flora and fauna.

And makes a wider change across the United States Of America on a political basis as well.

Secession. The Revelation Territories of America, with Doug Ramsey and his council at their head. And all based out of Philadelphia. Of course, this will not stand either.

And Doug Ramsey, with Fabian Cortez powering up Vanisher, took a play out of Tony Stark's book in the Avengers movie.

And they dropped that bomb elsewhere.

On Washington D.C… and this is what the Destiny future refers to, it seems. And you thought Trump's response was bad…

And with Philadelphia the new home for Doug Ramsey and his mutant government, amid a green paradise.

Kinda… though it does seem to be fraying at the edges as Destiny looks at it.

And with Timeslide from last year looking even further forward… they do seem to at least have done a little rebuilding in Washington DC.

The Age Of Revelation is coming… but today's Giant-Size X-Men gives you a peek.

Giant-Size X-Men #2

by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Adam Kubert/Jed MacKay and Cafu

ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE! It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can't-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!

