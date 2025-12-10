Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: firestar, gambit, iron man, Magik, namor, Rogue, tim seeley, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men Age Of Revelation Sorts Out Magik… But What About Firestar?

X-Men Age Of Revelation Sorts Out Magik, Rogue and Gambit... but what about Firestar? XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers

Article Summary X-Men: Age Of Revelation delivers a twist-filled mid-point with shocking Magik and Firestar developments.

Major titles like Unbreakable X-Men, Iron & Frost, Longshots, and Sinister’s Six all escalate the stakes.

Time travel chaos, mutant drama, and a big finale set up the explosive conclusion of Age Of Revelation.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… For the mid-point of X-Men: Age Of Revelation's final event crossover month, just about, we get Unbreakable X-Men #3 by Gail Simone, Davide Tinto, Luciano Vecchio, Mario Santoro, R.B. Silva, Tiago Palma and Lucas Werneck, Iron & Frost #3 by Cavan Scott, Ryan Brown and Ruairi Coleman, Longshots #3 by Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman and Alan Robinson, Sinister's Six #3 by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #6 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy.

Now this is a parallel-ish future universe. So things will go down differently. And even as Magik gets her demonic shit together, splitting herself in two to manipulate her death better, this was never going to pacify Magickl fans calling for Tim Seeley's head. But they have nothing on Firestar fans. And when they read Iron & Frost #3…

… and work out where Tony Stark, the future-mutated Iron King is getting his immense power boosts from…

I mean, Cavan Scott, get off social media now. The Angelica Jones brigade will be storming BlueSky to find you.

As Longshots lampshades many of the criticisms…

It's left to Sinister's Six to try and tackle the actual threat of the X-Virus, as Revelation removes the power of speech and coherent thought from the one it might affect the most…

As we get to see someone from below condemn the mutants from above…

… just as much as anyone else from above does. But who will be believed?

So as Magik takes the kind of revenge that many may have wanted from her, even if this is not the way they may have wanted it…

So Gambit has no one to take his revenge against, but circumstance and his own decisions…,

Well, they couldn't leave it like that, could they? Mojo knows what's what, if they are going to give Magik her moment…

Mojo knows what the fans really want, and that happens to be Gambit and Rogue, regardless of the part of the future they are in.

And as Magik – or the Darkchild – now takes her part in the X-Men Age Of Revelation timeline, to be resolved in weeks to come…

Some people are already trying to put things back the way they were…

Of course the AI version of Tony Stark is going to mess around with time travel, especially in an X-Men comic book. Spiral knows…

Even while the Amazing X-Men are engaging in time travel and mind swaps in an attempt to alter the past…

It looks like Tony Stark is ahead of the game. And what is next? Well, it seems like the X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic isn't done with this reality yet…

…where it doesn't look good for the Amazing X-Men's Glob. For everyone else, however…

… there's a big finale to come. As well as a few remaining issue 3s…

Unbreakable X-Men #3 (of 3) by Gail Simone, Davide Tinto, Luciano Vecchio, Mario Santoro, R.B. Silva, Tiago Palma, Lucas Werneck

In the UNBREAKABLE X-MEN's struggle to save Atlantis, they end up with an unexpected enemy, KING NAMOR HIMSELF.

A fight that reaches from the bottom of the ocean to the depths of the cosmos, and Gambit finds himself ALONE against the sea king, and two TERRIFYING cosmic-level threats! The stunning conclusion of FROM ABOVE AND BELOW in our wildest X-tale yet!

NO HEART. NO HOPE. NO FUTURE. X YEARS LATER, the IRON KING reigns supreme – and time is running out. Emma Frost must risk everything to reach the man she once loved. Devastation in the future is guaranteed, but can a desperate gambit save the past?

EVERYBODY DIES! X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They're busting down the glass!

SIX AGAINST THE WORD. X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six have caught the attention of Revelation himself! Can this group of scrappers and thieves fight their way out of this? And what are Mr. Sinister's true intentions for them?

Writer Tim Seeley, Penciller Phillip Sevy

Perdition Lost Part 3. I

