Slay with Mezco Toyz New MDS Mega Scale Bloody Ghost Face Figure

A new MDS Mega Scale figure is on the way from Mezco Toyz as a Bloody Ghost Face has arrived and is ready to slay

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a 15” MDS Mega Scale Bloody Ghost Face figure inspired by the Scream franchise.

Features include a blood-soaked mask, hooded robe, 11 points of articulation, and a bloody knife accessory.

Collector-friendly packaging makes it perfect for display and ideal for horror and Ghost Face fans.

Available for pre-order now for $95; ships October 2026 for collectors ages 15 and up.

It is time to slay the day once again as Ghost Face is back with a brand new film, and he is out for revenge. Ghost Face is the masked identity worn by various killers throughout the Scream horror franchise. Unlike supernatural slashers, Ghost Face is always revealed to be an ordinary person behind the mask, making the killer more grounded and unpredictable. The iconic white elongated mask, paired with a black hooded robe, is instantly recognizable since the original 1996 film.

Things are about to get more deadly for Sidney as her daughter is now the target for the next film, and Mezco Toyz was sure to capture the bloody terror with a new MDS Mega Scale Bloody Ghost Face figure. Coming in at 15" tall, this slasher features a new bloody design with a drenched mask, bloody hands, and outfit. They will include a fabric hood and robe, 11 points of articulation, and a bloody knife accessory. Collectors can bring home this deadly MDS Mega Scale slasher for their horror collection in October 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $95.

Mezco – MDS Mega Scale Bloody Ghost Face

"Lock the doors. Lock the windows. Things are about to get messy—Ghost Face hacks his way into your collection! The notorious Ghost Face returns, drenched in blood and ready to terrorize your shelves. This bloody edition of Ghost Face features his iconic hooded robe and mask, now splattered with the aftermath of his latest spree."

"He comes equipped with his signature hunting knife, which fits securely in his right hand. Standing a menacing 15" tall, the figure includes 11 points of articulation for dynamic, deadly poses. MDS Mega Scale Bloody Ghost Face is packaged in a collector-friendly window box, perfect for display. This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury."

