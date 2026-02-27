Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, Wishfully Studios

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Drops Extended Dev Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf as the developers talk a bit more about the game

Join Lana and Mui as they unravel ancient mysteries and face new threats on Novo

Experience evolved companion mechanics, creative puzzles, stealth, and fast-paced action

A deeper sci-fi story unfolds with beautiful worlds and a haunting score by Takeshi Furukawa

Indie game developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing released a new trailer this week for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf as they make their way to launch. The trailer, which you can see here, features the devs talking more about the game, laced with new gameplay footage, as we find out more about the lore of this title. Its a fun clip that will give fans who are just getting into this series a little more depth from its creators. Enjoy the latest video here as the game will launch on March 5, 2026.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences. Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters. Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa's critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.

