Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, predator

Iron Studios Reveals New Predator 2 Greyback Elder 1/10 Statue

Return to the ending of Predator 2 with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios as Greyback comes to life

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 Art Scale statue of Greyback, the Elder Predator from Predator 2.

Greyback appears in Predator 2’s climactic ending, symbolizing the Yautja's tradition and authority.

The hand-painted 9.8" statue is filled with detailed trophies, capturing the Elder Predator’s legacy.

Collectors can purchase the statue now for $285 exclusively via Sideshow Collectibles.

Iron Studios is ready for a new hunt as they unveil a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue from the Predator universe. In Predator 2, the elder Predator, commonly nicknamed "Greyback," appears during the film's climactic moments aboard the alien ship. Portrayed by actor Kevin Peter Hall under heavy makeup and cosmetics, Greyback is distinguished by his aged features and long, pale dreadlocks. Unlike the younger hunter who has been terrorizing Los Angeles, Greyback represents authority and tradition within Yautja society.

After Lieutenant Mike Harrigan defeats the City Hunter in combat, Greyback acknowledges Harrigan's victory with an antique flintlock pistol from 1715. This only implies that these hunters have been on Earth for centuries. Iron Studios now brings Greback to life with a gorgeous, highly detailed statue that stands 9.8" tall. The statue is filled with some of the Yautja's trophies and is hand-painted, bringing the deadly hunter to life like never before. Collectors can bring this Elder Yautja home right now, as he is already available for purchase through Sideshow Collectibles for $285.

Greyback (Elder Predator) 1:10 Scale Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!