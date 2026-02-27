Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged:

Star Wars Clones of the Republic Plo Koon & Wolffe 2-Pack Revealed

A new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack is on the way with Plo Koon & Clone Commander Wolffe reuniting once again

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack with Plo Koon and Commander Wolffe figures.

Plo Koon features his Jedi Council look, breathing mask, and blue lightsaber for dynamic display options.

Commander Wolffe includes a removable helmet, signature scars, and dual blasters for authentic action scenes.

Exclusive set continues the Clones of the Republic series and is priced at $55.99 with a June 2026 release.

Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack for their ongoing Clones of the Republic series. Jedi Master Plo Koon is a respected member of the Jedi Council, who is a Kel Dor from the planet Dorin. He wears distinctive breathing masks and goggles to survive in oxygen-rich environments and commands the 104th Battalion, also known as the Wolfpack. Alongside Clone Commander Wolffe, these two have captured the respect between Jedi and clone troopers on the battlefield. Hasbro now puts them together once again with a brand new 6" figure set that is a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive.

Clone Commander Wolffe will come with a removable helmet, showcasing the man underneath, and his unique scars. Wolffe will come with two blasters that can be holstered on his waist, while Plo Koon will come with his signature blue lightsaber. Priced at $55.99, this set continues the ongoing Clones of the Republic series and will pair perfectly with the Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi 2-Pack sets. As expected, this set is already sold out on Hasbro Pulse but will arrive on shopDisney around its June 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Plo Koon & Clone Commander Wolffe

"This Plo Koon and Commander Wolffe 2-pack brings a piece of the Clone Wars to life on your shelf. Create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the series with collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) "

This figure pack is inspired by the characters' appearance in the fan-favorite animated series – a great addition to your Clone Wars™ collection!

Collect this version of Plo Koon featuring his clone armor look, plus Commander Wolffe on an updated clone body.

Pose out Plo Koon with his blue-bladed Lightsaber™, and Commander Wolffe with the included two blasters and a removable helmet.

