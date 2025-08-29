Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men Age Of Revelation To Last Until End Of February 2026?

X-Men: Age Of Revelation To Last Until End Of February 2026? And what's with Ransom, Temper, Dome and Spider-Girl?

Article Summary X-Men: Age Of Revelation event spans from October 2024 through the end of February 2026.

The Uncanny X-Men relaunch as Unbreakable X-Men under writer Gail Simone with new storylines and threats.

Fan-favorite and lesser-known mutants like Ransom, Temper, Dome, and Spider-Girl join the spotlight.

Major themes include survival, loss, cosmic battles, and the rise of new and classic X-Men heroes.

Marvel Comics media partner IGN had writer Jesse Schedeen report on the upcoming X-Men: Age Of Revelation event, with details on the renamed/rebooted Uncanny X-Men as Unbreakable X-Men. "Readers can expect the crossover to last through the end of February 2026, at which point we'll probably see the return of some ongoing X-books and the debuts of other new ones." Which is longer than some may have thought, as it kicks off at the beginning of October with X-Men: Overture.

And Gail Simone, writer of Uncanny and Unbreakable, was on hand to sell that book in particular. "Even if you're not reading Uncanny, this is a BIG Marvel story. It's got cosmic characters, it's got silver fox Namor, who has evolved to be more Atlantean, it's got giant fights, it's got romance and heartbreak and more. The big question is: is Mister Waffles, the sentinel dog, still around?… I think we all need that message, that even when things are melting all around you, you're still essential, you have to try to survive…. I don't really want to write dystopian stories, as a rule. So my spin on this is about the survivors. I think we all need that message, that even when things are melting all around you, you're still essential, you have to try to survive. We have to outlive the bastards and the hellscape. My writing has been about that since I first sat down to write a comic, really…. Gambit's not the only familiar face in the story. It's just that everyone's handled the intervening decade differently. An X-Man is breakable, the X-Men are not…Look for Ransom, Temper, Dome and Spider-Girl right away. And a new X-Man, as well."

Unbreakable X-Men #1 by Gail Simone, Lucas Werneck

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD! X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying PENUMBRA. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood?

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD! X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying PENUMBRA. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood? Unbreakable X-Men #2 by Gail Simone, Lucas Werneck

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE! X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken GAMBIT has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-MEN who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!