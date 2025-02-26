Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Dark X-Men, Thunder War

X-Men Future Reveals Thunder War, Dark X-Men, Executioner's Briefcase

More X-Men futures are revealed, with Thunder War, Dark X-Men, Legion and the Executioner's Briefcase (Spoilers)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers! Today's Sentinels #5 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason takes a look to the future. Courtesy of a mutant who has such powers, that is once they are allowed to access them.

Probably not on Krakoa in Moira Mactaggert had had any say, but it's a different world now. And to be fair, X-Men has quite a history of looking forward to one future or another. From Days Of Future Past to recent Sins Of Sinister and Timeslides. Recently Uncanny X-Men #5 by Gail Simone and David Marquez had another mutant, Harvey, who could perform such tricks as well…

With a four-armed Nightcrawler, Professor Xavier wearing Magneto's helmet, a female Cyclops and we have Colossus being attacked by robot dogs Sentinels. Even today's X-Men #12 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz has certain folk just telling us the future as they plan it, regarding Jean Grey.

But it is Sentinels #5 that looks the most to the future. In the way that we can start taking notes and preparing a checklist.

Legion seems to be returning for the Giant-Size X-Men one-shots in May. War of Thunders… we have learnt of the Thunder War, suggesting Storm be pitched against Thor in July.

We have the Dark X-Men, Wolverine in space, X-Manhunt and… the Executioner's briefcase? No, I have no idea. But you read it here first… maybe Stryfe is doing some paperwork? Sentinels #5 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason and X-Men #12 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz are both published today by Marvel Comics.

SENTINELS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240737

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) Justin Mason

Warden Ellis and Director Trask's plans for Graymalkin Prison come into view as the Sentinels battle to keep hold of themselves. Will the team be able to complete their final mission to free the prison's most dangerous inmate? And what will become of them when their masters are ready to upgrade? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240738

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again – though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

