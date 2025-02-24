Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Ms Marvel. Dark Phoenix

Marvel History Rewritten So Kamala Khan Ms Marvel Catches Dark Phoenix

Marvel history rewritten in Giant-Size X-Men so that Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, can catch Dark Phoenix when she falls

Article Summary Ms Marvel joins the X-Men universe, traveling back to iconic moments like the Dark Phoenix Saga.

Kamala Khan's mutant roots highlighted as she catches Dark Phoenix, rewriting Marvel's history.

Legion's time manipulation brings Ms Marvel to witness X-Men's first clash with Krakoa.

Marvel's Giant-Size X-Men series celebrates 50 years with epic new stories and character revelations.

The new Giant-Size X-Men series for 2025, as first revealed on Bleeding Cool, is sending Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, tumbling back in time and placing her within previous X-Men stories to bulk up her status as a mutant rather than an Inhuman. The first issue promises us "Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective" Well, this preview from this Wednesdays' Marvel Previews magazine for Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 out in June, looks to reveal that it is Legion, son of Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Haller, doing the time pulling. And getting involved with the narrative, and Ms Marvel is brought along for the ride, as teased in Timeslide and Second Genesis.

Good catch Kamala!

Previously, Jackson Lanzing said, "Starting in May on Free Comic Book Day and then pushing forward bringing Kamala Khan on into her own journey of mutantdom and mutant acceptance in Giant Size X-Men. Now this series is going to run us through the entirety of X-Men history, from the All New All Different era to Dark Phoenix, to Age Of Apocalypse to House Of M and finally back to the present. Each has different artists on these oversized one-shots. It's really just an incredible canvas and an incredible opportunity to take Kamala on a journey she really deserves to go on, understanding the full extent of her mutant identity and the full extent of her ability to be an X-Man. Now it may look like we're running roughshod over X-history, but I love these books I love these stories, let me tell you we are not here to break our continuity apart. What we are really looking to do is to take this character we all love and show her what it means to be a mutant in the most spectacular and breathtaking way with some of the best artists in comics. Adam Kubert is leaving it all on the field here guys, I can't wait for you to see what he's doing. So to everybody who stuck with us on NYX. thank you so much. For anybody who never picked up NYX, I hope you'll join us on Giant Size X-Men. We're making it fully accessible to new readers, but I do think it's going to make you want to come back and reread where this all started."

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250351

(W) Collin Kelly, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. The future is up for grabs. History will never be the same!

JUST IN TIME FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEMINAL ORIGINAL ISSUE! FROM SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT AND X-SCRIBES JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY!

PLUS: A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI!

Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as MS. MARVEL with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience?

THE FIRST OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $4.99

