X-Men Legends #11 Preview: Recruitment Drive

Caliban searches the Morlock tunnels in search of new Horsemen in this preview of X-Men Legends #11, the return of Louise Simonson. Check out the preview below.

X-Men Legends #11

by Louise Simonson & Walter Simonson, cover by Walter Simonson

APOCALYPSE'S HORSEMEN RIDE FOR THE NEW MUTANTS! Just in time to celebrate forty years of the original NEW MUTANTS, catch up with some old friends – like SUNSPOT, CANNONBALL, WOLFSBANE, BOOM-BOOM, DANI MOONSTAR, RICTOR and more – as CALIBAN leads PESTILENCE and WAR, the remaining horsemen of APOCALYPSE, in a hunt for new blood! Witness the never-before-seen link between the New Mutants and Apocalypse in this all-new tale penned by NEW MUTANTS legend Louise Simonson!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620020701111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620020701121 – X-MEN LEGENDS 11 LASHLEY CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US