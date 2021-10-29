X-Men Legends #8 Preview: Wolverine Does What He Does Best on a Boat

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. The great Larry Hama continues to revisit his classic run on Wolverine in this preview of X-Men Legends #8, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday. And it's remarkable to see just how little the ol' Canucklehead has changed over the years. Still stabbing fools wherever he goes, including on the sea! Check out the preview below.

X-MEN LEGENDS #8

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211139

AUG211140 – X-MEN LEGENDS #8 WILLIAMS VAR – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Billy Tan

ENTER: OMEGA RED!

• WOLVERINE's hunt for the missing mutants goes from bad to worse!

• Following LADY DEATHSTRIKE and the mysterious JIE JIE to Shanghai, where HINO-CHAN and JUBILEE have been taken, Logan will have to keep YUREI safe while dealing with the Hand. But who invited OMEGA RED to the battle?

• It's Omega Red vs. Wolverine in an all-new tale, making this one of their earliest bouts in continuity (betcha weren't counting on that)! RATED T+

In Shops: 11/03/2021

SRP: $3.99

