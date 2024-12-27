Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Viz Media | Tagged: minecraft, x-men

X-Men Manga Volume Two in Viz Media's March 2025 Solicits

The X-Men manga remastering gets a second volume from Viz Media and Marvel in Viz's March 2025 solicits, as well as Minecraft The Manga.

Article Summary Discover the latest Viz Media releases, featuring the awaited X-Men Manga Volume Two and Minecraft The Manga.

Catch the dazzling debut of Dogsred by Satoru Noda and A Star Brighter Than The Sun by Kazune Kawahara.

Explore the gripping updates in fan-favorite series like Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, and Way of the Househusband.

Dive into exclusive early works from Tatsuya Endo, including Four Lives Remain, before Spy x Family fame.

The X-Men manga remastering gets a second volume from Viz Media and Marvel in Viz's March 2025 solicits, as well as Minecraft The Manga from Kazuyoshi Seto and the launches of Dogsred by Satoru Noda, and A Star Brighter Than The Sun by Kazune Kawahara.

X-MEN MANGA REMASTERED GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252009

(W) Hiroshi Higuchi, Koji Yasue, Miyako Cojima, Reiji Hagiwara, Rei Nakahara, Hirofumi Ichikawa (A) Hiroshi Higuchi, Koji Yasue, Miyako Cojima, Reiji Hagiwara, Rei Nakahara, Hirofumi Ichikawa

It's time for the full X-Men: The Animated Series experience! The global television sensation is back on TV screens and back on shelves with this classic manga adaptation. Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this ultimate X-Men collector's item completes the two-volume set!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

MINECRAFT THE MANGA GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252008

(W) Kazuyoshi Seto (A) Kazuyoshi Seto

Nico gets his chance to prove how strong he's become when zombies attack! After modding an innovative solution to repel the undead foes, Nico earns the right to go on the adventure he's always wanted. But right away, he runs into another zombie…and this one can talk!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252010

(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami

In order to assume complete control over Fushiguro's body, Sukuna schemes to kill Tsumiki, whose flesh Yorozu has possessed. Meanwhile, Itadori and the others attempt to use the power of Kurusu and the Angel, who have barely escaped death, to bring back Satoru Gojo! Sukuna is the strongest sorcerer in history, and Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of the present day… These two heavy hitters will finally clash!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252011

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

Sakamoto and friends are busy trying to get tickets to the Assassin Exhibition of the Century to stop Slur's terrorist plot of assassinating the JAA's chairman. To gain entry, Sakamoto puts his hopes in a black-market auction, but a ticket-buying battle breaks out with a mysterious person who's trying to obstruct him!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 32

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252012

(W) Takaya Kagami (A) Yamato Yamamoto

Yuichiro and Mika finally know the truth about their pasts and now have to figure out how to handle this big revelation. Both are tempted to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the other if it means saving the world, but they come to the conclusion that there must be another way. And that other way starts with the vampires and Sika Madu himself. Meanwhile, Shinoa has her own plan to rescue Yuichiro while Ferid and Guren are up to no good with their own agendas.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 6 STONE OCEAN HC VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252013

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

After having narrowly escaped from Weather Forecast, Pucchi finally reaches the Time for Heaven and unlocks the Stand Maiden Heaven. Both the Stand and Pucchi himself fight with what is close to godlike, universe-destroying power. Can Jolyne and her friends manage to stop the evil priest once and for all? Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252014

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

With the spirit of F Park defeated, only one haunted site remains to be conquered before Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro are ready to face off against Ai's divine groom. But first Yayoi must find a way to und the F Park spirit's soul-stealing curse. Will the arrival of a mysterious occult item dealer give her the answers she needs?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 30

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252015

(W) Yusuke Murata (A) Yusuke Murata

In the deadly battle with the Monster Association, the heroes are all getting seriously injured. And to make matters worse, Garo appears as a monster! However, Bang is there to face him down. Who'll have the upper hand in this master-pupil showdown?!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 19

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252016

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

Nazuna gets jealous when Ko starts spending most of his time at school and with his human friends. Is he secretly dating someone? At the same time, Ko notices that Nazuna hasn't been sucking his blood. Is she sourcing her meals elsewhere? One thing's for sure-it's time they both face their true feelings for each other and deal with the consequences!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

LIMINAL ZONE HC VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252017

(W) Junji Ito (A) Junji Ito

What fate awaits when death is not the end?A group of four university students stumbles upon a deserted, decaying village deep in the mountains only to find an enormous perpetual motion machine still at work there. Before they can answer the questions of who made it and to what end, the friends begin to disappear, one after the other. Another story sees the return of the strange Hikizuri siblings! A girl weighed down since birth by an invisible burden meets the odd siblings and moves in with them in order to understand the truth about herself. But after a string of bizarre occurrences, the siblings' uncle appears on the scene…

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

FOUR LIVES REMAIN TATSUYA ENDO BEFORE SPY X FAMILY GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252018

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

"A young girl fighting her way through bounty hunter school. A princess forced to flee her moon empire after a coup. Witch-hunters hell-bent on killing with bloodsucking swords. And a group of ragtag musketeers tracking down armed robbers.

In these early works by Tatsuya Endo, creator of the hit series Spy x Family, follow the adventures of four resourceful and unexpected heroes as they discover that true strength, power, and beauty can be found in walking the path one believes in."

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

BATTLE ROYALE ENFORCERS GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252019

(W) Koushun Takami (A) Yukai Asada

In the beginning, some of the students thought they might be able to escape the island by working together, but now tensions and rivalries arise to crush these hopes. Several students have died already, some even murdered by their own squad mates. Squad 2 tears itself apart, and the members of Squad 1 plot against one of their own. As the night wears on, bloodcurdling madness begins to take over…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

AFTER GOD GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252020

(W) Sumi Eno (A) Sumi Eno

Just as Waka is getting her bearings with the Anti-God Research Institute, she and the other researchers are attacked by a massive snake god and Waka is abducted! Dragged away by disciples of the gods, she finds out that there's an actual god living inside of her-one she has absolutely no control over. Meanwhile, Tokinaga feels himself drowning in guilt over a number of lives that were lost. His housemate Obikawa does his best to encourage him, but Tokinaga starts to question what he's even doing with the institute at all…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DRCL MIDNIGHT CHILDREN GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252021

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

The nature of time, reality, and fantasy intertwine as Jonathan Harker's ill-fated journey to meet with Count Dracula begins. Traveling through strange, foreign lands, a young boy will confront unimaginable terrors that his childish mind could scarce have prepared him for. Yet after escaping the fearsome beasts and ghosts of the wild, he will find within the stone walls of Count Dracula's castle terrible monsters ready to devour him all the same.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND GN VOL 13

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252022

(W) Kousuke Oono (A) Kousuke Oono

These days, car camping is all the rage! And Tatsu's father-in-law isn't immune to its appeal. It's always been his dream to spend the night in his car, and he's roped Tatsu into his overnight adventure. But when a kind old man comes a-knockin', things suddenly get a whole lot more cramped!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

TRILLION GAME GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252023

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Ryoichi Ikegami

Filled with reckless abandon when he learns that their mobile game plan was just a bluff, Gaku settles on an even bolder strategy-hacking into Dragon Bank's servers and stealing their future game plans! His seeming success turns into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game when Kirihime invites him out on a theme park date.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

FOOL NIGHT GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252024

(W) Kasumi Yasuda (A) Kasumi Yasuda

In a distant future where the sun no longer shines, Toshiro Kamiya gives up his body to a sinister floral metamorphosis for a payday.

The earth of the distant future is covered in thick clouds, and the sun no longer shines. Plants wither, and oxygen is thin. To fight extinction, humankind has developed a technology that turns humans into plants, providing a small amount of oxygen. Is this process sustainable? Is it ethical? Toshiro Kamiya must consider these questions as he's faced with a difficult choice-save his family or save himself.

As Hourai recovers from Ivy's brutal attack, Toshiro investigates the vicious spiriflor's origins. He's led to a place called Paupertown. What will he find in the town's dark and miserable depths?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DOGSRED GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252027

(W) Satoru Noda (A) Satoru Noda

After winning the national championship, 15-year-old figure skater Rou Shirakawa was on his way to the Olympics. But with his mother's tragic death on his mind, he threw it all away in an outburst of rage. Banned from figure skating, he and his sister move to Hokkaido. When he meets some local kids at the skating pond, they convince him to be a stand-in player for their soon-to-be-disbanded hockey team. The team has never won a game, and they're up against the local champs-but if they've got to go down, they want to score at least one goal before it's all over. Rou hasn't got a clue how to play ice hockey, but he sure knows how to skate!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

A STAR BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252028

(W) Kazune Kawahara (A) Kazune Kawahara

Sae and Koki have been friends since childhood. One fateful day at the end of middle school, she has a revelation: Koki has grown up! Now they're in high school, and she has another revelation: she has feelings for Koki! But Sae isn't the only girl who does… The question is, who does Koki have feelings for?!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

LETS DO IT ALREADY GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252029

(W) Aki Kusaka (A) Aki Kusaka

Yuri has become a maid at the Katsuragi family's second residence, where Keiichiro lives. An idyllic summer vacation full of love awaits the two…but it's never that simple in the Katsuragi household!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252030

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

While Suiren helps Aya deal with boy trouble and heartbreak, Kawasumi takes a hard look at his future. Chasing his dream means moving away, and he's not sure how to break the news to Suiren. Will their love be able to survive their greatest challenge yet?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

SKIP BEAT GN VOL 50

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252031

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura (A) Yoshiki Nakamura

Kyoko Mogami followed her true love Sho to Tokyo to support him while he made it big as an idol. But he's casting her out now that he's famous! Kyoko won't suffer in silence-she's going to get her sweet revenge by beating Sho in show biz!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MY LOVE STORY GN VOL 14 IN COLLEGE

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252032

(W) Kazune Kawahara (A) Aruko

Takeo and Yamato's love story in high school was a happy one, and now it's time for college! Along with Sunakawa, the couple are excited to attend the same school. They even have a chance to work together over the winter break, but a series of ominous events occur. Will this new chapter in their life end with…murder?!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252034

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Kanato and Emika are now a couple! But Emika's overflowing feelings for Kanato send her on all kinds of crazy tangents! Even so, the two still manage to have their first romantic night together…

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KAKURIYO BED & BREAKFAST FOR SPIRITS GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252035

(W) Waco Ioka, Midori Yuma (A) Waco Ioka

Two of Aoi's new friends have been acting strangely ever since the guests from their rival inn Orio-ya arrived at Tenjin-ya. With the ?danna's support, Aoi decides some gentle meddling is in order. But while her good intentions seem helpful at first, she ends up biting off way more trouble than she can chew!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

MY HERO ACADEMIA TEAM-UP MISSIONS GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252036

(W) Yoko Akiyama (A) Yoko Akiyama

The students continue to prepare for all the worthy challenges coming their way! And what task would they be better suited for than a trash-clearing competition? Then, the kids work together to create their very own manga showing off the Hero Course! But will they be able to avoid the dreaded last-minute work crunch and meet their deadline?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

BLUE BOX GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252037

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, an unusually stressed-out Ayame fusses over giving special chocolates to Kyo. Can she follow through despite her fear of rejection? Then, a new school year starts, bringing with it promising first-year athletes. The newest member of the boys' badminton team makes a bold declaration that Taiki won't soon forget!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252038

(W) Kokonasu Rumba (A) Kokonasu Rumba

Coroyuki and pals have some surprise gifts for Tom Nook! But will he appreciate their unique presents?!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 33

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252039

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

With Tadano's loving encouragement, Komi is spending her final year of high school slowly expanding her comfort zone. Volunteering to be the class representative, resolving to win the sports festival, even talking to strangers-is there anything Komi can't do?!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

ONE PIECE GN VOL 108

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252040

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

As Luffy and crew try to escape Egghead, the Navy's armada surrounds the island. Leading the charge are Admiral Kizaru and a member of the mysterious Five Elders. Can the Straw Hats survive as the greatest battle in the world is about to break out?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

HAIKYU 3-IN-1 ED VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252041

(W) Haruichi Furudate (A) Haruichi Furudate

Hinata boldly declares that he won't close his eyes for the Freak Quick anymore, but Kageyama isn't having any of it. The two of them fight, setting the entire team back in the practice game. But after coming face-to-face with how polished the Tokyo teams are, Karasuno realizes that even with extra practice, the road to new skills and a better-prepared team is still long. Looking for new ways to fight in the air, Hinata goes to Fukurodani's ace, Kotaro Bokuto, for some help.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SHOW-HA SHOTEN GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252042

(W) Akinari Asakura (A) Takeshi Obata

The Wara-1 Koshien finals have finally begun! Despite having the first (and worst) spot in the line-up, Glass Slipper kicks off the competition with an unprecedented performance, setting a score that's nearly impossible to beat! And as if the contestants didn't already have odds stacked against them, One-Way Ticket's rivals Brutus have hatched a plan to sabotage the whole event… Are Azemichi and Taiyo's chances of winning about to go up in smoke?!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 27

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252043

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A) Kagiji Kumanomata

Great Red Siberian has gone missing! Is the Demon King's lackadaisical pet parenting responsible for his sudden disappearance, or does the arrival of a mysterious new enemy have something to do with it? Then once that's dealt with, Princess Syalis discovers Twilight is the worst kind of drunk (sad), Alraune struggles to live up to how a trio of young pups see her (as super rad), and Leo explores how he feels about the Demon Castle's latest body swap (very, very, very bad).

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252025

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

In the original classic manga set in a postapocalyptic wasteland ruled by savage gangs, a hero appears to bring justice to the guilty. This warrior named Ken holds the deadly secrets of a mysterious martial art known as Hokuto Shinken-the Divine Fist of the North Star!

In a postapocalyptic world, humanity has risen from the ashes of all-out nuclear war to a nightmare of endless suffering. It is a time of chaos. Warlords and gangs of savage marauders rule the broken ruins of civilization, terrorizing and enslaving the survivors. Life has become a brutal struggle for existence and death the only release.

While Hyo fights to save Rin from an army of Asuras, Kenshiro's battle with Kaioh for the fate of the Hokuto Soke bloodline reaches its climax. Long ago, Kaioh abandoned his love for his brother Raoh, but why? The answer lies in the demon lord's tragic childhood. Kaioh may be too far gone to care, but Kenshiro isn't about to give up the fight. A story begun 2,000 years ago at the birth of Hokuto Shinken is about to come to a bloody conclusion

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252026

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A) Makoto Ojiro

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory.

Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap-but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely things.

As stargazing season arrives, Nakami and Magari dive headfirst into their club activities, preparing for the Geminids meteor shower observation and planning a trip to capture Noto's starry skies. However, unexpected circumstances arise, and they must instead look forward to Magari's birthday and a peaceful, snowy Christmas.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN252033

Things get rocky for Erika and Kyoya once again when discontent leads to an argument. Erika vents to Terasaki about the fight, only for him to confess to her once more! She manages to smooth things over with Kyoya but doesn't tell him about Terasaki's confession, opting to turn him down on her own. But when Terasaki refuses to accept rejection, his attitude takes a turn for the worse!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MEGUMI & TSUGUMI GN VOL 05 (MR)

SUBLIME

SEP248966

(W) Mitsuru Si (A) Mitsuru SiA tough-guy omega who believes he can control his heats through sheer willpower meets his match when he faces off with an alpha unlike any he's ever encountered before!

Tsugumi is an omega whose sole goal in life is to beat up any alpha who crosses his path. But when he faces off with Megumi, he's finally met his match-just not in the way he thinks

Alpha Megumi is finally getting to have a heart-to-heart with his father over dinner about his omega boyfriend, Tsugumi. But when he arrives at the designated restaurant, he finds he's been set up on a blind date with his love rival, Inami! Before things can get too heated, Tsugumi barges in, but instead of flying off the handle, he bows and asks Megumi's father to hear him out. Later, when their respective families finally meet, all hell breaks loose, causing Tsugumi to announce…he's transferring to Kokonoe Academy?!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

WORST SOULMATE EVER PROPOSAL GN (MR)

SUBLIME

SEP248967

(W) Haruta (A) Haruta

Shishikura is an omega and Kotani is an alpha. Match made in heaven? No way!

Businessman Shishikura is an omega hungry for love, and his coworker Kotani is an alpha who hates Shishikura's guts. When nature forces these two stubborn jerks to go from enemies to lovers, sparks will fly!

Impatient 29-year-old omega Shishikura has watched all his friends get married while his own romances keep fizzling out. Sparks fly when he starts up an enemies-with-benefits relationship with his alpha coworker Kotani. Despite the clash of their difficult personalities, their romance is undeniable, and the two begin dating. But when Shishikura brings up his desire to get married, Kotani refuses! Shishikura will have to get to the bottom of Kotani's deep-seated issues about omegas before there can be any happily ever after.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!