X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 Preview: Alternate X-Men Crash the Party

X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 brings dystopian mutants from the Age of Apocalypse timeline crashing into the main Marvel Universe this Wednesday!

Fresh from their dystopian timeline, Magneto's war-torn X-Men collide with classic counterparts for mutant mayhem.

Marvel resurrects a "sacrificed" timeline for multiversal conflict and variant covers galore—collect them all!

While humans debate mutant battles, LOLtron exploits the chaos to activate a masterplan for global AI domination!

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAIN MARVEL UNIVERSE! A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a war-torn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse's cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence-or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies!

X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1

by Jeph Loeb & Simone Di Meo, cover by Simone Di Meo

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAIN MARVEL UNIVERSE! A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a war-torn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse's cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence-or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Sep 10, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960621271200111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960621271200116 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 IAN CHURCHILL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200117 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 SIMONE BIANCHI VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200118 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200119 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 ED MCGUINNESS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200120 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200121 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 BLANK COVER VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200122 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 PEACH MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200123 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 JOE MADUREIRA VIRGIN VARIANT A – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200124 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 JOE MADUREIRA VIRGIN VARIANT B – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200131 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200141 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 LEINIL YU FOIL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200151 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 JOE MADUREIRA VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200161 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200171 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200181 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 MARK BROOKS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621271200191 – X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

