X-Men Red #4 Preview: The Meaning of Loss

Magneto ponders what it means to be a loser in this preview of X-Men Red #4. Check out the preview below.

X-Men Red #4

by Al Ewing & Stefano Caselli, cover by Russell Dauterman

THE MARTIAN WAY OF DEATH! Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, STORM faces a Galactic Illuminati… MAGNETO attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates…and ROBERTO DA COSTA ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620212600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620212600421 – X-MEN RED 4 HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212600431 – X-MEN RED 4 CLARKE ARAKKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212600441 – X-MEN RED 4 BARTEL HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

