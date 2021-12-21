X-Men Red Is S.W.O.R.D. Sequel Set On Mars

When Marvel Comics first ran the infographic for the upcoming Destiny Of X event kicking off in March 2022, Bleeding Cool guessed that X-Men Red may be a series set on the planet Mars, now known as Arakko, home of the Arakki mutants, and governed by Storm, Queen Of Arakko and Regent of Sol. And so, it appears it has come to be. A sequel to the current S.W.O.R.D. series that has explored Krakoan influence and presence in space.

"A broken throne for a broken land" – that appears to be the logline for this new comic book. Presumably written by SWORD's Al Ewing, possibly with covers by Leinil Yu, I am sure we will learn more at the appropriate juncture.

Look for more with the final issue of S.W.O.R.D. #11 published tomorrow.

Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind's future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa's greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead. As last week's CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY teasers showed, the possibilities are endless! This new era will kick off with new titles such as IMMORTAL X-MEN, KNIGHTS OF X, LEGION OF X, and X-MEN RED, a stellar new creative team takeover on MARAUDERS, and revolutionary status quo changes for continuing titles X-MEN, X-FORCE, NEW MUTANTS, and WOLVERINE. SWORD #11

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210875

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE FINAL FRONTIER? Sword Station One is crashing to Earth. The Lethal Legion is poised to destroy the diplomatic zone. Abigail Brand is ready to make her move. But how far ahead did she plan? How many losses will she accept? And how many bodies will she leave in her wake? RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99