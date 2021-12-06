Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced – Destiny Of X Titles

They promised us the big announcement for the X-Men titles today and, as the New York offices were shutting up for the night, someone over there went and pressed the button for Destiny Of X, with this image from Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho.

The titles are Immortal X-Men, Marauders, X-Force, Knights Of X, X-Men, Legion Of X, Wolverine, New Mutants and X-Men Red. Notably no SWORD and no Excalibur. Is that what Knights Of X will replace? Could Si Spurrier be writing Legion Of X as a continuance of Way Of X? Could Tom Taylor be writing X-Men Red with Storm as lead? Or will the Red stand for the planet Mars – sorry, Arakko – and be a continuance of SWORD? Will they be the X-Men of Arakko led by the Regent Of Sol? Is Deadpool part of Krakoa now? Or just X-Force? The return of Blindfold? Hank McCoy looking more Dark Beast than ever? All questions to be answered probably later this week…

Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind's future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa's greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead. As last week's CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY teasers showed, the possibilities are endless! This new era will kick off with new titles such as IMMORTAL X-MEN, KNIGHTS OF X, LEGION OF X, and X-MEN RED, a stellar new creative team takeover on MARAUDERS, and revolutionary status quo changes for continuing titles X-MEN, X-FORCE, NEW MUTANTS, and WOLVERINE. Fans can get their first peek at what's to come in a new promotional image by Leini Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, an epic group shot starring some of the major players of the franchise's upcoming sagas! "The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!" Senior Editor Jordan D. White promises. "Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it's time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!" Stay tuned in the days ahead for more details and title announcements!

Go on then, I am sure we will.