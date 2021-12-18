X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5 Preview: What's the Verdict?

In this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5, the Scarlet Witch fingers her murdered, and no, even though this is Krakoa, not in the way you're thinking. Check out the preview below.

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210877

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck, David Messina (CA) Valerio Schiti

JUSTICE IS SERVED.

The mystery surrounding Magneto and Scarlet Witch is resolved. The guilty will be judged, the innocent absolved, the victims avenged… and all shall endure their own trials.

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99

