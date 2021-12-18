X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5 Preview: What's the Verdict?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5, the Scarlet Witch fingers her murdered, and no, even though this is Krakoa, not in the way you're thinking. Check out the preview below.

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210877
(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck, David Messina (CA) Valerio Schiti
JUSTICE IS SERVED.
The mystery surrounding Magneto and Scarlet Witch is resolved. The guilty will be judged, the innocent absolved, the victims avenged… and all shall endure their own trials.
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.