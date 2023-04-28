What Do You Call A Hellfire Gala Without Emma Frost? #XSpoilers The third Hellfire Gala may be very different. Because it won't have Emma Frost for a start. Or will it? Them's the pits.

Emma Frost turned up in the recent Invincible Iron Man, as the title swerves into a bit of an X-Men crossover, dealing with Feilong and Stark Sentinels. During which, Emma Frost, famed for a litany of daring costumes over the years, gave a reckoning for them.

"The saucy outfits were always meant to distract from the gambits I played as the White Queen". Let's have a quick recap, shall we?

Quite a few of them were specifically for the Hellfire Gala too. The first one of the Krakoan era saw the announcement of the terraforming of Mars as the mutant planet of Arakko, the second saw the announcement that mutants were practically immortal now and could be resurrected – though that technology has now been shared with the most deserving of humans, and Captain America. And for the third? Well, it may be very different. Because it won't have Emma Frost for a start.

Recognising that she is among those who was resurrected without Hope Summers having neutralised the Mister Sinister DNA infection – including Hope Summers – they have placed themselves in The Pit so as to keep Krakoan safe from any of their Sinister plans. Unless, of course, that's where they wanted to be all along.

But it also means that, without a working Hope Summers to be part of the Krakoan resurrection, unless they can get the Mister Sinister out of her, no one is being resurrected on Krakoa at all anymore. The big announcement from the second Hellfire Gala has been neutralised.

Is this the Fall Of X? No more resurrection? If so, the upcoming Free Comic Book Day X-Men/Avengers issue may have one of two issues, with the mystery Orchis soldier who has taken the Captain Krakoan suit for some false flag operations…

Because that looks like a rather dead Cyclops. And one who can't be resurrected either. A Hellfire Gala without Emma Frost… or Cyclops? Thing is… Invincible Iron Man #8, a Hellfire Gala tie-in, is promising that it will be "guest-starring Emma Frost!"

And that is her in her own Hellfire Gala variant cover for Iron Man #8. Out of the pit already, or merely illustrative? And oh yes, what was he saying about fire…?

As predicted by Timeless #1 months ago… sorry Krakoan Treehouse, your time is up. And maybe Cyclops as well.

FCBD 2023 AVENGERS X-MEN #1

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Joshua Cassara, Various

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project.

Exclusive Original Material

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN



On Sale 8/16

SINS OF SINISTER DOMINION #1

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck, Paco Medina

SEVEN TRILLION DEADLY SINS! A thousand years of hell and damnation comes to end with the loudest scream in history and for the truly guilty, there is no escape. Can the future change the present, or will we just make all the same mistakes again? Either way, the present will have to live with the future's sins.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to-Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?





INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99