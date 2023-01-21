X-Terminators #5 Preview: Revenge is a Dish Best Served in Shorts The X-Ladies get decked out and seek revenge on Alex and The Collector it in this preview of X-Terminators #5.

X-Terminators #5

by Leah Williams & Carlos Gomez, cover by Federico Vicentini

THE FINAL BEAT DOWN! These X-Ladies have been through one HELL of a night…and it's not over yet. They might have managed to escape the trouble that found them…but that trouble hasn't escaped them! It's time to make these suckers regret they ever crossed their paths!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620371000511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

