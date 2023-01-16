Yen Press Adds Nine New Titles to its Summer 2023 Lineup Yen Press announced nine new titles for release in July 2023, including five manga, one manhwa, and three light novels.

Yen Press will release five new manga (The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Official Anthology Comic; Secrets of the Silent Witch; My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman; Saint? Nope, Just a Monster Tamer Passing Through; The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King), one manhwa (IMITATION), and three light novels (Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File; Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days; Looks Are All You Need). These titles are set to release in July 2023.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File

Story by Kei Sazane

Illustrated by Ao Nekonabe

The first volume in a series of short stories set in the Our Last Crusade universe! Highlights include an anecdote about Nene, Mismis, and Risya having a sleepover in Iska's room, plus the tale of Iska and Alice's first encounter in their younger days.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Official Anthology Comic

Original Story by Satoshi Wagahara

Art by Akio Hiiragi

The Devil King and his friends take a look at a wedding venue, buy swimsuits, and…get washed up on a deserted island?! This collection of original comic stories, drawn by a lineup of artists and fans of the series, comprises episodes which may or may not have happened during the main story.

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days

Original Story by Natsume Akatsuki

Character Design by Kurone Mishima

Illustrated by Hirukuma

Original Concept by Sumzap

Follow Kazuma and his party as they help a team of aspiring dancers fight a former general of the Demon King, and more in a series of adventures based on the Fantastic Days game, along with new, unique content!

Looks Are All You Need

Story by Ghost Mikawa

Illustrated by necomi

Ryouran High School is a private arts academy where geniuses in every field—music, dance, fashion—gather. But in reality, looks decide the students' success, not talent. My sister, Shika Ikebukuro, is a shut-in who can't do anything without her older brother, and I was sure that devastating lack of charisma would doom her. But I know a secret. Though you'd never guess it, behind her mask, the internet sensation VSINGER is none other than my sister, Shika! Her voice is one of a kind, but will it be enough to overcome Ryouran High's entire social order?

Secrets of the Silent Witch

Original Story by Matsuri Isora

Character Design by Nanna Fujimi

Art by Tobi Tana

Monica Everett is the Silent Witch, the only mage in the world who can use unchanted magecraft. But underneath all the fancy titles…she's also the shyest girl you'll ever meet! In fact, she learned unchanted magecraft just so she wouldn't have to speak in public. Monica may be talented, but she has zero confidence, and now she's being tasked with infiltrating a prestigious academy and protecting the kingdom's second prince! How will she survive?!

IMITATION

By Kyoung-Ran Park

As a member of the obscure idol group Tea Party, Ma-Ha dreams of becoming a big star one day. Little did she know that she'd go viral so soon…by embarrassing herself on a popular talk show! But as the saying goes, there is no such thing as bad publicity…right?

My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman

By Arata Asanae

When Toushirou is hired as a servant for diplomat Alex, he expects he will again be treated as a sex object and is afraid of the prospect of serving a beastman. But to his surprise, Alex is appalled by the treatment of omegas in Japan. No one has ever been so kind to Toushirou, and he finds his feelings begin to change…

Saint? Nope, Just a Monster Tamer Passing Through

Story by Inumajin

Art by iidatoy

Kanata is a girl so gifted with magic that people swear up and down she's the second coming of a saint. But when it comes time for her to choose a job, she settles on…Monster Taming? In truth, Kanata is the reincarnation of a friendless woman from the modern world. To make up for lost time, she sets off on a quest to gather as many fluffy creatures as she can get her hands on!

The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King

Story by Ryosuke Hata

Art by Manatsu Suzuki

The seventy-second Demon King, Astaroth, has been reincarnated in a strange new land with a mission to unite the world under his banner and reform its chaotic ways. He is the youngest of the Demon Kings, and although his forces may be weaker than those of his rivals, he won't hesitate to use all the means at his disposal to achieve victory. Wielding unheard-of resourcefulness and tactics, he'll reshape the fate of all who live under his reign!

You can find more info at the Yen Press website.