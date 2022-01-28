Yen Press Announces 8 New Manga and Light Novel Titles for July 2022

Yen Press announced a slate of 8 upcoming titles that includes manga (Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet; Kowloon Generic Romance; and Tales of the Kingdom), novels (Silent Witch; Kakuriyo Shinjuki: God's Doctor Starts a Practice in Another World; Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway; and Tower of the Sun), and the highly anticipated release of the Delicious in Dungeon guidebook titled Delicious in Dungeon: The Adventurer's Bible. These titles are scheduled for July 2022 release.

Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet

Story and Art by Mika Yamamori

Fumi Oono, second-year high school student. Stuck with the debts of her father, she needs a job – fast. While she did indeed manage to find one as a housekeeper for THE Akatsuki Kibikino, it leaves much to be desired. After all, the novelist has a mean glare and an even worse attitude…And on top of that, she has to live with him?!

From Mika Yamamori, the creator of shojo favorite Daytime Shooting Star, comes Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet, a comedic tale filled with gorgeous artwork that is sure to please fans of the category. Tsubaki-chou Lonely Planet is the latest addition to the Yen Press catalog of best-selling shojo manga, which includes the likes of Fruits Basket and Cheeky Brat.

Kowloon Generic Romance (manga)

Story and Art by Jun Mayuzuki

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City—a dystopian townscape full of people brimming with nostalgia and a place where the past, present, and future converge. This vividly drawn tale tells the story of the secret feelings and extraordinary daily lives of the working men and women in the city.

Kowloon Generic Romance is an ongoing work by Jun Mayuzuki, the creator of the critically acclaimed romance manga After the Rain. With Kowloon Generic Romance, Jun Mayuzuki provides a series of sexy slice-of-life vignettes that are sure to please tasteful and dignified readers.

Silent Witch (light novel)

Story by Matsuri Isora

Illustration by Nanna Fujimi

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch, is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

Silent Witch is a compelling fantasy story, with much of its intrigue coming from relatable protagonist Monica Everett's character development as she makes friends. Stories of shy and introverted characters have become very popular in the world of light novels, manga, and anime, and Silent Witch stands out as an appealing example that includes a fun fantasy twist!

Kakuriyo Shinjuki: God's Doctor Starts a Practice in Another World (light novel)

Story by Tamaki Itomori

A girl named Yae reincarnates into a world where one's name determines their essence. When a monster attacks her, she unleashes Arai, an ex-god in the form of a golden tiger, to defend herself. Shortly after, however, Arai manipulates Yae into assisting his little brother, who has been warped into a grotesque form by a disease that strips people of their essences. As Yae searches for a cure, she finds herself warming to the pompous, threatening Arai…

Kakuriyo Shinjuki: God's Doctor Starts a Practice in Another World is a Yen On light novel filled with an amazing supernatural cast of characters, action, and romance! This series is a welcome addition to Yen On's recent lineup of light novels intended for a young female audience, recently highlighted by the likes of My Happy Marriage and I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss.

Tales of the Kingdom (manga)

Story and Art by Asumiko Nakamura

Purple-eyed Adarte, blue-eyed Adolte. One enveloped in light—the graceful son; and one shrouded in darkness—the prisoner. Destined to walk different paths in a kingdom where a beautiful man is lauded as a hero while his enigmatic assistant toils to support him…

Tales of the Kingdom is an ongoing manga series by Asumiko Nakamura, the prolific creator known for the Eisner Award-nominated Utsubora: The Story of a Novelist. Asumiko Nakamura is beloved among fans of literary and arthouse manga for her unique art style, which is both minimalistic and compelling that greatly adds to the dramatic stories she is known for.

Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway (light novel)

Story by Shimesaba

Illustration by booota

Yoshida was just rejected by his crush of five years. On the way home from drowning his sorrows, he runs into a girl crouching in the middle of the road, and she offers him a deal—let her crash at his place and he can do whatever he wants with her. When he refuses, she asks to stay for free. This is the story of Yoshida, a 26-year-old office worker, and Sayu, a runaway high school girl, and their unconventional life together.

Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway is a slice-of-life light novel that was adapted into a Spring 2021 anime series. Due to the positive reception to the anime, this light novel stands out as one of the most requested by fans of realistic slice-of-life stories, such as Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle and My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected. The Yen On edition of Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway will feature a new edit of the KADOKAWA digi-pub version currently available on BookWalker Global, giving fans a fresh read in addition to a physical collection of this beloved series.

Tower of the Sun (novel)

By Tomihiko Morimi

One young man's boring college life changes forever when he shares a budding romance with a girl named Mizuo. And it all comes tumbling down when she of all people has the gall to dump him! Now with only his enormous (some might say delusional) imagination to his name, he starts tearing through the streets of Kyoto! A Japanese fantasy novel for every man who's been let down by love, and everyone planning on doing so.

Tower of the Sun is the first novel by award-winning author Tomihiko Morimi, who created beloved works such as The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl and Penguin Highway. Fans of Morimi who love his humorous yet touching storytelling are sure to fall in love with his debut work, which has been widely read and celebrated in Japan for nearly two decades.

Delicious in Dungeon: The Adventurer's Bible

By Ryoko Kui

Featuring Laios and Marcille of course, and even the Lunatic Magician and Elves, don't miss out on these new illustrations encompassing almost all your favorite characters. Within, you'll find various stories that couldn't be told during the main story, detailed character information ranging from age, height, BMI, family structure, and the first time they died—absolutely everything there is to know about the characters. Plus, descriptions of the magical creatures that live in the dungeons. This is the one-stop-shop companion full to bursting with world origin stories, monster guides, multiple dungeons, and descriptions of the various races that live in the world of Delicious in Dungeon.

Delicious in Dungeon has stood out as one of the most popular Yen Press manga series in recent years, appealing to both manga fans and non-manga fans alike due to its great comedy and clever role-playing game references. Delicious in Dungeon: The Adventurer's Bible gives fans of this beloved series a deeper dive into the characters, creatures, and settings of everyone's favorite manga about how to prepare dungeon monsters into delicious dishes!