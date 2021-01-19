Yen Press Announces 8 New Upcoming Manga and Light Novel Titles

Yen Press has announced a slate of upcoming titles that include manga (The Eminence in Shadow, Farewell to My Alter, The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me, I'm the Villainous Daughter, So I'm Keeping the Last Boss, The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious and Captivated, By You) and light novels (The Detective Is Already Dead and Spy Classroom).

The Eminence in Shadow

Original Story by Daisuke Aizawa

Art by Anri Sakano

"There's only one thing in this world Cid wants to be. And it's not some bland protagonist or the final boss—he has his eyes set on becoming a mastermind working in the shadows. Now that he's been reborn in another world, Cid has been hard at work, building the perfect stage to act out his long-desired role. The issue is that these imaginary adversaries and plot devises exist in this new world…and he's the only one left in the dark!"

The Eminence in Shadow is the manga adaptation of the popular light novel series of the same name, currently published under the Yen On imprint. As a story filled with secret organizations, beautiful recruits, and a ton of comedy, The Eminence in Shadow has taken the light novel world by storm and is now ready to win the hearts of manga readers.

Farewell to My Alter

Story and Art by Nio Nakatani

From author Nio Nakatani (Bloom into You, Éclair) comes a new collection of short stories and illustrations.

Nio Nakatani stands out as one of the most beloved yuri creators and has gained a mainstream following due to her work Bloom Into You being adapted into an anime. Fans of the series and Nakatani's contributions to anthologies such as Éclair will be thrilled to add this collection to their shelves!

The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me

Story and Art by Haruse Hiroki

"Marika was perfectly happy with her perfectly "normal" life. That is, until the day she saw a couple of girls openly kissing each other on her way to school. Indeed, that morning, Marika Junno learned that she somehow ended up in a world where only women existed. And so starts her journey to study the new norm…!"

Taking place in a world where everyone is female, and there are no boys to be found, The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me has one of the most intriguing premises seen in a yuri manga with a beautiful and vibrant art style that is just as unique.

I'm the Villainous Daughter, So I'm Keeping the Last Boss

Original Story by Sarasa Nagase

Art by Mai Murasaki

"When Aileen, the Duke's daughter, regains her memories of her past life, she realizes she's barreling towards ruin at full speed. Searching for any way out of her hopeless situation, the method she chooses is to capture the heart of the last boss—the Demon Lord Claude!"

I'm the Villainous Daughter, So I'm Keeping the Last Boss sticks with the isekai genre trend of being reincarnated in a virtual world but adds a heaping dose of fantasy romance! This is the perfect series for fans of titles like The White Cat's Revenge, As Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap, and The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess.

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious

Story and Art by Wakame Konbu

"I hired a maid who has something about her I just can't put my finger on. Sure, she looks great and is a fabulous cook, but something about her's not quite right. What have I gotten myself into!?"

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious is a new addition to the ever-popular category of ecchi fantasy. This series of short stories involving a young boy and his alluring new maid will appeal to fans of series like The Elder Sister-Like One.

The Detective Is Already Dead

Story by Juu NIGO

Illustration by Umibozu

"You will be my assistant."

During a plane hijacking four years ago, Kimitsuka Kimihiko wound up becoming the assistant to a beautiful detective named Siesta. The pair traveled the world, solving crimes and battling criminal organizations. Until Siesta died, anyway, Kimitsuka thought that would spell the end of his adventures and a return to ordinary life, but an encounter with a girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to Siesta suggests that fate has other plans.

Combining mystery, adventure, and romantic comedy, The Detective is Already Dead appeals to fans of series like Spy x Family. The light novel series is quickly growing in popularity in Japan, winning the 15th Annual MF Bunko J Light Novel Rookie Award in 2019.

Captivated, By You

Story & Art by Yama Wayama

High school relations are moody, quirky, and full of surprises. But most of all, they're downright captivating.

Captivated, By You is a collection of short stories focusing on the lives of strange, unique, and, most importantly, interesting high schoolers. This manga compilation is critically acclaimed in Japan and has won a New Face Award from the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival and the 24th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in Short Work Category in 2020.

Spy Classroom

Story by Takemachi

Illustration by Tomari

"When every country in the world engages in a shadowy war of espionage, there will always be work for those who are willing to take on the risks. To answer the call, the world's greatest spy creates an organization dedicated to tackling missions considered impossible…though it remains to be seen why the seven members of this group all have no experience!"

Spy Classroom is a highly-anticipated light novel release that stands out as a rising star in Japan. This comedy harem series, with its focus on spy action, intrigue, and high-level organizations, appeals to fans of Combatants Will Be Dispatched.