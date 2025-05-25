Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: inee, Love Bullet, manga, Yen Press, Yuri

Yen Press Announces English Edition of Love Bullet at MCM Comic Con

At MCM Comic Con in London, Yen Press announced they would publish the English translation of hit juri manga series Love Bullet.

Love Bullet centers on a girl reborn as a Cupid, using guns to solve romantic dilemmas and love triangles.

Fan demand for Love Bullet surged after September 2024, selling out at major retailers like Kinokuniya and Amazon.

Yen Press expands its yuri lineup, joining hits like The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All.

At the MCM London Comic Con this weekend, Yen Press announced that it has acquired the rights for the English adaptation of the popular manga Love Bullet by inee. The first volume will be released in print and digital in November 2025. This supernatural, gunslinging series is heralded for its unique art style, fun premise, and yuri (also known as Girls Love) characters. Love Bullet first appeared in the manga magazine Comic Flapper in October 2023.

Love Bullet follows a teen girl who dies and is reborn as a Cupid. She must complete missions to help people fall in love for the chance to return to her own human life. In this contemporary world, Cupids solve problems of love not with bows and arrows but with guns! However, when the Cupids get in an argument over how to solve a love triangle…a full-on shoot-out occurs?!

The acquisition comes after the overwhelming support the title received in September 2024, led by readers wanting to spread awareness and to encourage others to purchase the manga. Yuri fans, whether they spoke Japanese or not, delivered, with Love Bullet even selling out at key retailers like Kinokuniya and Amazon.

Western manga fans may be familiar with Boys Love, or BL, which is the genre depicting love between men and boys. Juri manga have been around for nearly as long and is slowly gaining traction in the West in the last decade. In a time where there's an outspoken desire for more yuri titles to be adapted into English, Yen Press is thrilled to be able to have Love Bullet join the ranks of its other popular titles like The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All; This Monster Wants to Eat Me; She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat; and many more.

The publication date for Love Bullet will be announced on Yen Press' official social media when it's ready.

