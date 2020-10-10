Yen Press Announces Four New Manga and Light Novel Titles

Yen Press announced a new slate of upcoming titles that include the manga series When a Magician's Pupil Smiles and Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana and both the light novel series and manga adaptation of I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister.

When a Magician's Pupil Smiles

Story and Art by Chisaki Kanai

Ouka Namae, a magician's pupil, is incapable of feeling emotion. That is…he's almost incapable. There is one particular circumstance when his feelings rise to the surface, but the scenario that unleashes them is too dark to even contemplate…

When a Magician's Pupil Smiles is a dark supernatural manga that was originally published as a digital exclusive by Yen Press, this upcoming print edition collects the entire series in a single omnibus edition.

Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana, Vol. 1 (manga)

Story by Kumo Kagyu

Art by Aoki Shogo

Original Illustrations by lack

Not a soul knows how the death and destruction started. Only one thing is certain-it came from the north. Deep within the Dungeon of the Dead is where the the Demon King resides, and the only hope humanity has of defeating this great evil rests on the shoulders of a handful of adventurers. This tale of Sword Maiden's past smells of ash and sounds like the ringing of bare steel.

Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana is a manga adaptation of the upcoming light novel release. A spinoff of the ever-popular Goblin Slayer that delves into the past of the legendary Sword Maiden, this manga appeals greatly to fans of the series.

I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister (light novel)

Story by Kisetsu Morita

Illustrations by Benio

In this spinoff story of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, enjoy Beelzebub's misadventures in her early days as the demon Minister of Agriculture, after she was promoted from entry-level office worker right to the top!

I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister is a spinoff of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, a slice-of-life fantasy that has been rapidly growing in popularity with an anime adaptation on the horizon. As a spinoff that focuses on the past hijinks of fan-favorite character Beelzebub, this series further builds upon the fun and fantastical world that many have grown to love.

I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister (manga)

Story by Kisetsu Morita

Art by Meishi Murakami

Original Illustrations by Benio

In this spinoff story of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, enjoy demon Minister of Agriculture Beelzebub's adventures in the days before she met Azusa. After refusing promotions for 1500 years, how did she make it from entry-level office worker right to the top?

Like the manga adaptation of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, the manga adaptation of I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister does an amazing job portraying the hilarious events and characters from the pages of the light novel series, all in a cute art style that fans are sure to love.