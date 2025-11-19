Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! —The Blacksmith Life of Rudy the Obsessed—, light novel, manga, On the Boundary’s Road: The Works of Suzuka Morino, Shino & Ren, The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango, The Alchemist’s Fluffy Island Getaway, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Four New Manga and One Light Novel for May 2026

Yen Press announced they would be publishing four manga and one light novel in May 2026 including a yuri romance and fluffy fantasies

Article Summary Yen Press unveils four manga and a light novel set for May 2026 release, expanding its spring lineup.

Highlights include yuri romance Shino & Ren and the fantasy short story collection On the Boundary’s Road.

New fantasy tales feature a passionate blacksmith, a magical cat adventurer, and an alchemist on an island.

Fans can follow Yen Press social media for updates on official release dates and detailed book news.

Yen Press, LLC announces five new acquisitions to round out its upcoming spring releases, including a flirtatious yuri romance, an ambitious weaponsmith, and some "fluffy" fantasy adventures. Releasing May 2026, the debut list includes four manga (On the Boundary's Road: The Works of Suzuka Morino; Shino & Ren; Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! —The Blacksmith Life of Rudy the Obsessed—; and The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango), and one novel (The Alchemist's Fluffy Island Getaway).

On the Boundary's Road: The Works of Suzuka Morino

By Suzuka Morino

A boy meets a cursed beast on a road at the edge of a forest. A demi-human becomes the servant of a wealthy mistress. A witch and her familiar chat it up. These and other stories of cross-species communication by Suzuka Morino have been compiled into a beautiful collection filled with the author's exquisite linework.

Shino & Ren

By Minori Chigusa

The tomboy and the quiet girl don't seem to have much in common at first glance, except that they're head over heels in love. Ren is loud, brash, and possessive—a far cry from Shino's calmer, more reserved demeanor. But hey, sparks fly in the most unlikely cases, and this couple can barely keep their hands off each other. Between Ren's aggressive flirting and Shino's adorable personality, if one of them isn't blushing, whoever's reading along with them sure will be.

Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! —The Blacksmith Life of Rudy the Obsessed—

By Madoguchimoto

Rudy has a goal—to become a top-tier weaponsmith and make the coolest weapons the world has ever seen! Sure, her boss always gets mad about her bizarre creations, but she has a blast crafting them. And she lives right outside a dungeon, so she's in the perfect spot to aid adventurers passing through on their way to fight monsters. Surely she won't bite off more than she can chew…right?

The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango

By Yuko Sato

Original Story by Chira Shinoura

Art by Shishimaru

Having left his hometown of Atsuuka Village, Nyango embarks on a journey to Iburo, all to join the adventurer party called Chariot. But it turns out, Chariot is away on a quest! Just then, Nyango receives a personal request from a professor at the Academy who's interested in Nyango's wind magic. With new sigil magic to learn as a reward, he's on his way to becoming the strongest adventurer!

The Alchemist's Fluffy Island Getaway

Story by Kisetsu Morita

Illustrated by Matsuuni

No one can deny Freya is a prodigy. And this genius has high hopes for her life after graduation, hopefully working in a wonderful workshop in a bustling city. So naturally, she gets assigned to a backwater island far to the south instead! The local guardian deity is a mythical beast named Lilil who deplores the awful state the island is in. Lilil asks Freya to develop the island with the help of alchemy, and Freya just can't turn down fluffiness! Freya quickly gets to work and creates high-quality potions, a box that produces cool air, and more amazing magic tools. And that's just the start for this genius alchemist's plans!

The best place to keep up with release date updates is on Yen Press' social media account.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!