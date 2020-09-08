Yen Press to Publish Wrestling Manga New Japan Academy

Yen Press announced today that they have acquired the manga series New Japan Academy, an action-packed comedy manga series featuring stars from New Japan Pro-Wrestling by artist HIROKU. with consultation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

This series marks the first official manga from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Given the worldwide popularity of pro-wrestling, of course sports manga would cover the sport as well. This is, of course, not the first or the last pro-wrestling manga to come out from Japan. New Japan Pro Wrestling is the largest pro wrestling promotional organization in Japan, sponsoring TV shows, competitions, matches, tournaments and events across the country. The New Japan Academy manga is the latest in the promoter's branding strategies, with its stories highlighting the events, the professional, the sport, and of course the colourful personalities of the Japanese pro-wrestling world.

As the official synopsis from Yen Press reads:

"It's the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as you've never seen them before! Teenager Tetsuya Naito is aiming for the top of New Japan Academy, but in order to be the champion, he'll have to face formidable students like "Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and the "Once-in-a-Century Talent" Hiroshi Tanahashi. Luckily for Naito, he has his boys in Los Ingobernables de Japon on his side! No matter the odds, Naito's motto remains the same: tranquilo.

With the rise in worldwide popularity of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the manga New Japan Academy is a highly-anticipated release by the many passionate fans of the pro-wrestling promotion and the stars within it. A story told from the point of view of Tetsuya Naito, one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in the world due to his tenure at both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), New Japan Academy shows fan-favorite wrestlers like they've never been seen before!"

New Japan Academy, Vol. 1 is scheduled for release in October 2020 exclusively on digital platforms.