Yen Press Unveils 6 Spring Manga Titles

The ever-prolific Yen Press released the cover art and pre-order links for 6 manga titles coming out in April and May today.

Sasaki and Miyano, Vol. 2

By Syou HarusonoWe know many of you can't wait for more Sasaki and Miyano. Truth be told, we can't wait, either! The cover for the first volume was good, but this…this is just gorgeous, with such vibrant colors and lovely cherry blossoms! Coming to print and digital April 2021!

Pre-order today!

I'm the Catlords' Manservant, Vol. 1

By Rat Kitaguni

Anyone who has lived with cats knows that the feline members of the household are always in charge. This manga takes that concept to amusing and ridiculous heights but looking at this cover…I feel like us cat-lovers have all been there, right?

Coming to print and digital April 2021!

Pre-order today!

Sex Ed 120%, Vol. 1

By Kikiki Tataki, Hotomura

Let's learn about SEX, baby! Seriously, though, having a comprehensive education in sexual health is so important — and one dedicated teacher is determined to help these woefully under-prepared girls learn all about ~their changing bodies~. Raise your hand if you also got an…interesting education from BL…

Coming to print and digital April 2021!

Pre-order today!

Hana-chan and the Shape of the World

By Ryotaro UedaThe cover for this thoughtful standalone manga really captures the mood. Observe the world through the eyes of a child, who is able to see the fantastic within the mundane. Coming to print and digital April 2021!

Pre-order today!

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense., Vol. 1 (manga)

By Jirou Oimoto, Yuumikan, KOIN

Maple is just as cute as ever in this manga adaptation of the light novel! It'll be great to see her hilarious high-defense antics brought to life on the page with Jirou Oimoto's wonderful artwork!

Coming to print and digital May 2021!

Pre-order today!

I'm the Hero, but the Demon Lord's Also Me, Vol. 1

By Akiyoshi Ota, Tatsuya Endo

Last but certainly not least…we're putting the "reveal" in "cover reveal" with this one. There's got to be some magic involved here, right? This one looks like it's going to be full of frisky fun!

Coming to print and digital May 2021!

Pre-order today!