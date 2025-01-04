Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: calendar, comic shop

Yes We Have No Marvel Comics Retailer Calendars This Year

It has been an annual tradition in comic stores for a decade and a half, the free retailer giveaway bundle of Marvel calendars.

Article Summary Marvel's annual free retailer calendar giveaway ends after a 15-year streak, leaving fans asking questions.

Review of Marvel calendars from past years and their promotional surprises and spoilers for fans.

Exciting auction for Marvel calendar collectors with past editions available on eBay for purchase.

Details on how retailers have accessed Marvel calendars, with nostalgic callbacks to previous years.

It has been an annual tradition in comic stores for a decade and a half, the free retailer giveaway bundle of Marvel calendars, with promotional messages for the year ahead and sometimes a spoiler or two. But this year, it seems there are none, as customers asking me where they are this year seem to have attested to. So here's a look back on fifteen years of calendars courtesy of someone selling their copies on eBay.

MARVEL 2024 CALENDAR (BUNDLES OF 20) (Net)

OCT230943

(A) Marvel

Marvel Comics' favorites jump off the pages of this 2024 calendar!In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

MARVEL 2023 CALENDAR (BUNDLES OF 20)

SEP228777

Marvel Comics' favorites jump off the pages of this 2023 calendar!In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

MARVEL 2022 CALENDAR (BUNDLE OF 25) (Net)

AUG218618

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

MARVEL 2019 CALENDARS (BUNDLE OF 25)

SEP188648

In Shops: Dec 19, 2018

MARVEL 2018 CALENDAR (BUNDLE OF 25)

SEP178865

Meet or exceed 200% of orders for Peter Parker Spectacular Spider-Man #2 (MAY170840) with your orders for MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #1 LEG (OCT170834) placed by the current FOC of Monday, 11/13/2017 and you will receive 1 free bundle of Marvel 2018 Calendars. Retailers may also order the Marvel 2018 Calendar for $10.00 per bundle of 25 by the FOC of Monday, 11/13/2017.In Shops: Dec 13, 2017

MARVEL 2015 CALENDARS (BUNDLE OF 25)

OCT140822

See upcoming MARVEL MAILERS for details on how to order the MARVEL 2015 CALENDAR!In Shops: Dec 17, 2014

MARVEL 2011 CALENDAR (BUNDLE OF 25)

OCT100726

Each retailer will receive 1 free bundle of 25 2011 CALENDARS for free.

If you exceed your orders of NEW AVENGERS #2 (MAY100569, Shipped 7/21/10) by FOC with your orders for NEW AVENGERS #7 (OCT10XXXX, current FOC of 11/11/10) by FOC and place an order of 1 unit under code OCT100726, you will receive 2011 CALENDARS for free in bundles of 25 up to 200% of your quantities of NEW AVENGERS #7 by FOC, rounding up to the nearest bundle. In Shops: Dec 22, 2010

