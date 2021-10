Yes, Yes, It's A Smaller Comics Week Than You Were Expecting

This week there have been a lot of delays hitting the comics industry. Whether from printers or publishers, from distributors or delivery trucks, a number of comic books that were meant to arrive for tomorrow – did not. Bleeding Cool mentioned a number of Image Comics titles that would be missing – though Mark Millar managed to miss the memo.

Image Comics will be missing A Man Among Ye #7, Jupiters Legacy Requiem #5, Primordial #1 2nd print, Second Chances #3, St Mercy #3, That Texas Blood #11, Time Before Time #6, Vinyl #5 (Of 6) and Walking Dead DLX #25, with limited delivery of Ant #1, Gunslinger Spawn#1, King Spawn #1 2nd print, King Spawn #3 and Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #1.

While for Marvel Comics, it's a small affair, with missing titles including Marvel's Voices: Community (Comunidades) #1, Alien #8, Black Panther #3, Moon Knight #4, S.W.O.R.D.. #9, Wolverine #17, Spider-Woman #16, Star Wars: Darth Vader #17 and The Marvels #6.

There are many more delayed today, it means that there will just be a paucity of comics in comic book shops this week, and more of a glut when they all catch up next week. Aside from DC Comics, Scout Comics and Ahoy, also distributed by Lunar, which seem to have got through okay. This week. At least what Marvel Comics titles make it through should be much less subject to damage than in recent weeks.

Here's a list of comics that should, in one way or another, make it through to comic shops this week.

MMW TOMB DRACULA HC VOL 01

DOCTOR WHO TARDIS POLICE BOXES #1 TARDIS THE 11TH DOCTOR

X-MEN LEGENDS 6IN AOA ROGUE AF CS

X-MEN LEGENDS 6IN AOA CYCLOPS AF CS

MASHIN HERO WATARU PLAMAX MS-10 SENOUMARU MDL KIT

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

HELLCOP #1

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #1 C

ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO COMIC BOOK LETTERING TP

PAPER GIRLS COMP STORY TP

SUMMONERS WAR TP VOL 01 LEGACY

TIME BEFORE TIME TP VOL 01 (MR)

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH TP VOL 02 (MR)

HACK SLASH DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR)

KING SPAWN #3

CRITICAL ROLE: TALES OF EXANDRIA #1 (OF 4)

SAVAGE HEARTS #4 (OF 5)

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE REVELATION #4 (OF 4)

ORVILLE ARTIFACTS #1 (OF 2)

KILLER QUEENS #3 (OF 4)

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY FAIR FOLK #4

BERMUDA #4 (OF 4) CVR A BRADSHAW

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #1 (OF 5)

MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #1

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #11

STAR WARS ADV GHOST VADERS CASTLE #5

TMNT ONGOING #122

USAGI YOJIMBO DRAGON BELLOW CONSPIRACY #5 (OF 6)

PURGATORI #1

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #5

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #4

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #11 (OF 12)

MAW #2 (OF 5)

EAT THE RICH #3 (OF 5)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3

PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5)

FANTASTIC FOUR #37

UNITED STATES CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5)

THOR #18

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 POSTER

MARVELS VOICES COMMUNITY #1 POSTER

MS MARVEL MARVEL TALES #1 POSTER

VENOM #1 POSTER

MARIA LLOVETS PORCELAIN #3

STORY OF MARVEL STUDIOS MAKING OF MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

BEYOND THE BREACH #4

CLANS OF BELARI #4

AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER KYOSHI NOVEL BOX SET

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HC VOL 03 CAMP DAZE

NATHAN HALES HAZARDOUS TALES HC COLD WAR CORRESPONDENT

WE ARE THE SMURFS GN WELCOME TO OUR VILLAGE

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324

NOT ALL ROBOTS #3 (MR)

FIGHT GIRLS #4

CHARIOT TP (MR)

LADY DEATH PIRATE LOST SOULS GOLD FOIL SET (5CT) (MR)

LADY DEATH LUSCIOUS LEATHER SET (3CT) (MR)

COMIC SHOP NEWS [90CT BUNDLE] #1783

LOVECRAFT COCKTAILS ELIXIRS LIBATIONS LORE OF HP LOVECRAFT

CRACKING TP (MR)

WHY IS EVERYBODY YELLING GROWING UP MY IMMIGRANT FAMILY

HORSE TROUBLE GN

MARSHMELLOW & JORDAN GN

MANU GN

WINGS OF FIRE GN BOX SET #1 VOL 1-4

BANANA FOX GN VOL 02 BOOK EATING ROBOT

NEVER NEVER #4 (OF 5)

JODOROWSKY LIBRARY ED MEGALEX HC (MR)

ART AND SOUL OF DUNE HC

TOMB RAIDER OFF COOKBOOK & TRAVEL GUIDE HC

PUP DETECTIVES GN VOL 06 MYSTERY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY

AGGRETSUKO SUPER FUN SPEC

STAR TREK CODA NOVEL BOOK 02 ASHES OF TOMORROW

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME DIE CUT HC

PASS ME BY GN VOL 02 (OF 5) ELECTRIC VICE (MR)

CHRISTMAS PIG HC

HARRY POTTER MAGICAL YEAR ILLUSTRATIONS OF JIM KAY HC

NUGGET AND DOG YR HC GN YUM FEST IS BEST

FAN FICTION MEM NOIR INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS HC

GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4)

CHARLES ADDAMS A CARTOONISTS LIFE HC

GRIMM SPOTLIGHT CINDERELLA VS ZOMBIES ONE SHOT

TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY 2021 HALLOWEEN

BURN WITCH GN VOL 01

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST A NEW BEGINNING GN

NO 5 GN VOL 02

ASADORA GN VOL 04

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 04 (MR)

NO GUNS LIFE GN VOL 11 (MR)

KONOSUBA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

PETER GRILL & PHILOSOPHERS TIME GN VOL 06 (MR)

ASCENDANCE OF BOOKWORM FANBOOK VOL 01

BY THE GRACE OF GODS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

HER MAJESTYS SWARM LN VOL 01

I SHALL SURVIVE USING POTIONS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

UNWANTED UNDEAD ADVENTURER LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

WHITE CATS REVENGE PLOTTED DRAGON KINGS LAP LN VOL 01

ATTACK ON TITAN GN VOL 34 (MR)

HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN GN VOL 15

THAT WOLF BOY IS MINE OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (VOL 3-4)

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 01

CREEPY CAT GN VOL 01

EVEN THOUGH WERE ADULTS GN VOL 03 (MR)

GIGANT GN VOL 06 (MR)

KIRURU KILL ME GN VOL 01

GAME OF THRONES OFFICIAL COLLECTORS MODELS #1 BONUS 01 RHAEG

GAME OF THRONES OFFICIAL COLLECTORS MODELS #2 BONUS 02 VISER

GAME OF THRONES OFFICIAL COLLECTORS MODELS #3 BONUS 03 DROGO

PATHFINDER RPG GUNS & GEARS HC (P2)

DEEP MAGIC SPELL CARDS DISPLAY BOX

GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) MCGINNIS VIRGIN FOC CVR (MR)

GHOSTBUSTERS HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN ENAMEL PIN

KING SPAWN #1 2ND PTG

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #7 (OF 10)

DC COLLECTOR BUILD-A WV5 SS BLOODSPORT 7IN SCALE AF

D&D ICONS REALMS FOREST BATTLE MAT

D&D ICONS REALMS GRASSLANDS BATTLE MAT

D&D ICONS REALMS OCEAN BATTLE MAT

D&D ICONS REALMS TUNDRA BATTLE MAT

D&D NOLZURS MARVELOUS MINI PAINT NIGHT KIT DEATH TYRANT

SW VINTAGE 3-3/4IN EP5 HOTH LUKE AF CS

SW VINTAGE 3-3/4IN EP6 ADMIRAL ACKBAR AF CS

SW E6 BLACK SERIES 6IN GENERAL CALRISSIAN AF CS 1-

STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN CHILD W/PRAM 1/6 SCALE STATUE

POP MARVEL CLASSIC HAWKEYE PX VIN FIG

FUNKO FOOTBALL PSG KEYLOR NAVAS VINYL FIGURE

POP FOOTBALL LIVERPOOL TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD VINYL FIGURE (

POP GAME OF THRONES DROGON IRON VINYL FIG

POP GAME OF THRONES TYRION W/ SHIELD VINYL FIG

POP GAMES POKEMON S7 PIKACHU SITTING VINYL FIG

POP GAMES POKEMON S7 CHARIZARD VINYL FIG

POP GAMES POKEMON S7 HORSEA VINYL FIG

POP GAMES POKEMON S7 CHARMANDER SV/MT VINYL FIG

POP MARVEL LOKI LOKI VINYL FIG

POP MARVEL LOKI MOBIUS VINYL FIG

POP TV STAR WARS CONCEPT SERIES SNOWTROOPER VINYL FIG 1-

GREECE LIGHTNING BOARD GAME

POP FOOTBALL LIVERPOOL ROBERTO FIRMINO VIN FIG

DESTROY ALL MONSTERS HC A RECKLESS BOOK (MR)

LUTHER STRODE COMP SERIES TP (MR)

DEADLY CLASS TP VOL 10 SAVE YOUR GENERATION (MR)

ICE CREAM MAN #26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLL TP DEATH CAPTAIN STACY

SONJAVERSAL #8 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

PHOEBE & HER UNICORN GN VOL 14 UNICORN PLAYLIST

ARCHIE 80 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS TP

EVERYTHING IS SUPER GN VOL 01

DEATH & SPARKLES GN VOL 01

OKSI GN

I AM OPRAH WINFREY YR HC

DC BATMAN`S WORLD READER LEVEL 2

DF AQUAMAN 80TH ANNI SPECIAL #1 SILVER JURGENS SGN

PORN BASKET HC (MR)

MS MARVEL STRETCHED THIN HC GN

BLACK BEACON #3 (OF 6)

DRAGON KINGDOM OF WRENLY GN VOL 05 INFERNO NEW YEAR

SMALL WORLD HC (MR)

ALL THE MARVELS JOURNEY TO ENDS BIGGEST STORY EVER TOLD

WAFFLE LOT OF NARWHAL & JELLY BOX SET

SHADOWMAN (2020) TP VOL 01

DRACULA ORIGINAL HC GN

HOLLOW HEART COMPLETE TP (MR)

UNFINISHED CORNER ORIGINAL GN

VEROTIKA REVENGE #1

PEANUT BUTTER & CRACKERS GN VOL 01 PUPPY PROBLEMS

POSSESSIVE #3 (OF 3)

SOLO LEVELING LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

WORLDS END HAREM FANTASIA GN VOL 05 (MR)

ATTACK ON TITAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 VOL 1-3 (MR)

LOVE IN FOCUS COMPLETE COLL GN

KINGDOM OF Z GN VOL 04 (MR)

MONSTER GUILD DARK LORDS NO GOOD COMEBACK GN VOL 01

HAUNTED BOOKSTORE GATEWAY PARALLEL UNIVERSE LN VOL 01 0-

MONSTER GIRL DOCTOR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08 (MR)

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS SEEMS TO BE ANGRY TP VOL 02

STAR WARS SQUADRONS IMPERIAL HELM T/S SM

PATHFINDER LOST OMENS GRAND BAZAAR HC (P2)

TRANSFORMERS GEN STUDIO SER VOY 86 SWEEP AF CS

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 AMANDA WALLER STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 HARLEY QUINN STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 PEACEMAKER STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 RATCATCHER 2 STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 RICK FLAG STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 SAVANT STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 THINKER STANDEE

WB THE SUICIDE SQUAD 2 WEASEL STANDEE

MARVEL SHANG-CHI DEATH DEALER STANDEE

MARVEL SHANG-CHI KATY STANDEE

MARVEL SHANG-CHI MORRIS STANDEE

MARVEL SHANG-CHI STANDEE

MARVEL SHANG-CHI WENWU STANDEE

MARVEL SHANG-CHI XIALING STANDEE

MARVEL MS MARVEL STANDEE

SPIDER-MAN NWH MOVIE 6IN AF ASST 202101

SPIDER-MAN NWH MOVIE 6IN JET WEB CYCLE W/AF CS

SPIDER-MAN NWH MOVIE BLASTER ASST

CZARFACE A CZAR IS BORN GN

CATAN 144PC BUTTON ASST DIS

CATAN 48PC MAGNET ASST

DAREDEVIL #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2021

HAWKEYE #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2021

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA 2021

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA 2021

THIS IS FINE DUMPSTER FIRE 1.1IN ENAMEL PIN

GHOSTBUSTERS PROTON PACK PROP REPLICA

ANT #1 CVR A LARSEN

EXO LEGEND OF WALE WILLIAMS TP VOL 01

DELVER TP

RUNESCAPE FIRST 20 YEARS AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY HC

KINGDOM HEARTS CHARACTER FILES HC

ALIEN TP VOL 01 BLOODLINES

IRON MAN TP VOL 02 BOOKS KORVAC II OVERCLOCK

STRANGE ACADEMY GN TP BRIGHT SIDE

MIGHTY MMW MIGHTY THOR GN TP VOL 01 VENGEANCE LOKI CHO CVR

ELVIRA COLL HALF DOLLAR COIN

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES HC VOL 02 (MR)

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01

ORIGINS TP

JUST BEYOND MONSTROSITY ORIGINAL GN

VALKYRIE SAVIORS #3 (OF 3)

DEATH BY LIFE #7 (OF 8)

HOWLING SNOW KUNG FU FABLE

STUD & THE BLOODBLADE #2 (OF 3)

AGGRETSUKO DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE HC

SHORT ORDER CROOKS SC

BACK ISSUE #131

BRICKJOURNAL #70

COMIC BOOK CREATOR #26

RETROFAN MAGAZINE #17

MANGA CLASSICS ROMEO AND JULIET TP MODERN ENGLISH ED

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 13

VITRUVIAN HACKS AIYANA AUTUMN ELVEN ARCHER

VITRUVIAN HACKS ASPEN ELVEN ARCHER

VITRUVIAN HACKS CAVE FAERIE

VITRUVIAN HACKS CERISIER SAKURA ELVEN ASSASSIN

VITRUVIAN HACKS DARSALK ORC MAGE

VITRUVIAN HACKS DRAGON PRIEST

VITRUVIAN HACKS ELIGOR AND GOMORY DEMON PROFITEERS

VITRUVIAN HACKS FEMALE BLASTED LANDS ORC

VITRUVIAN HACKS GHARIALA DRAGON HARVESTER

VITRUVIAN HACKS NAGA

VITRUVIAN HACKS SAMHAIN FEAR DORCHE

MTG TCG INNISTRAD MIDNIGHT HUNT COMMANDER DECK CS (4CT)

GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV LIM VIRGIN (MR)

MARVEL DISNEY PLUS LEGENDS 6IN SYLVIE AF CS

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE PLASMA SER PETER AF CS-

HARRY POTTER SCHOOL CRESTS JOURNAL WITH WAND PEN

STAR WARS GALACTIC EMPIRE LOGO PEWTER LAPEL PIN

STAR WARS REBEL ALLIANCE SYMBOL PEWTER LAPEL PIN

STAR WARS STORMTROOPER PEWTER LAPEL PIN

YU GI OH TCG CYBER STRIKE DECK DIS (8CT)

COMPLETE AMERICAN GODS HC (MR)

HALO GRAPHIC NOVEL TP

DRAGON AGE DARK FORTRESS HC

CYBERPUNK 2077 WHERES JOHNNY HC

ELEGANT SPIRITS AMANOS TALE OF GENJI & FAIRIES HC

GHOSTBUSTER MEN IN BLACK ECTO-TERRESTRIAL INVASION

OBE OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE #4 (OF 4)

VISITOR TP

WONDER WOMAN 1984 15OZ CERAMIC MUG

DAISY DUCK GOLD HANDLE 11OZ CERAMIC MUG

DONALD DUCK GOLD HANDLE 11OZ CERAMIC MUG

MICKEY MOUSE GOLD HANDLE 11OZ CERAMIC MUG

MINNIE MOUSE GOLD HANDLE 11OZ CERAMIC MUG

LILO AND STITCH ALOHA 11OZ CERAMIC MUG (

STITCH AND ANGEL TRUE LOVE 15OZ CERAMIC MUG

BLACK WIDOW 15OZ CERAMIC MUG

NBX JACK EXPRESSION MUG 4PC ASST

PATHFINDER BATTLES ADVANCED ICONIC HEROES MINI SET

STAR WARS BOSSK TIKI MUG

GOONIES CHUNK HANDMADE BY ROBOTS VINYL FIG

GOONIES SLOTH HANDMADE BY ROBOTS VINYL FIG

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU PM TIP N POP TANJIRO KAMADO FIG

EVANGELION NEW THEATRICAL ED MARIX ULTRA RIFLE LPM FIG

RE ZERO STARTING LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD RAINY DAY RAM SPM FIG

SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION WAR LEAFA GODDESS LPM FIG

SDCC 2021 MONDOIDS KONG VS GODZILLA GODZILLA PX VINYL FIGURE

SDCC 2021 MONDOIDS KONG VS GODZILLA KONG PX VINYL FIGURE

ART OF FAR CRY 6 HC

LILO & STITCH MC-031 HULA STITCH MASTER CRAFT STATUE

TOY STORY DAH-027 DYNAMIC 8-CTION HEROES ANDY DAVIS AF

TOY STORY DAH-033 DYNAMIC 8-CTION HEROES SID & SCUD AF

POCKET POP DRAGON BALL Z VEGETA KEYCHAIN

POP ANIMATION DBZ S9 SS GOKU W/ KAMEHAMEHA WAVE VINYL FIG

