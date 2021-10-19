Mark Millar On Getting COVID & Netflix Meetings In London's West End

Mark Millar has sent out his latest newsletter talking up his Netflix projects, Image Comics titles and the general adventures of Mark Millar in entertainment land. Last we heard, he was moving from Coatbridge in Scotland to my own county of Surrey, on the borders of London, which means he will probably be in the West End a lot more taking the kind of meetings that Mark Millar takes. Just not this week.

Because he told his followers that he has now contracted the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and states "the most exciting thing this week was buying a bad-ass retro games console to get the family and I through our required 10 day isolation period." How did he come by the infection? Well nationally, infections are up nationwide, even if hospitalisations are generally down, but we might give a clue given what he was up to last week. "We had a Netflix dinner in Soho for the mighty screenwriter of the King of Spies show (his scripts are so beautiful I want to frame them and gaze at them all day) and a big Netflix lunch in Chinatown with the showrunner for the live-action Super Crooks we mentioned to you a couple of months back. The Japanese anime version of Super Crooks is just a month away from going live, by the way." You can watch that trailer here.

Given the kind of socially undistanced scenes I have seen from some in the West End in recent weeks, where you'll often find me writing Bleeding Cool on an empty floor of my club next to an open window, it might be tempting to see a correlation between the two. But that does not make causation as any XKCD reader knows.

But there is further bad news for Mark Millar about something else he's happy about. He writes "Tomorrow we have Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #5 on sale and this is probably my favourite story I've ever written. I love this series so much and really want to do some mega-expensive hardcover that bleeds you all dry when all six volumes are done and dusted. I just finished volume six last week before Covid hit, which was a relief. It sounds mental, but when this pandemic was raging through Scotland I was honestly praying I'd get all my gigs finished before getting sick. It sounds completely stupid now, but the idea of not getting to finish a story I started ten years ago was actually a massive worry."

Sadly, Bleeding Cool reported last week that certain comics have been delayed coming out of Image Comics, by a week. And Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem is one of them. Diamond Comic Distributors has the current details. It is possible some stores may get copies, but not most.

JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #5 (OF 12) CVR A EDWARDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210240

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The aliens Lady Liberty found in space come to Earth and explain that their origins are identical to our world's heroes. Is there someone out there seeding the universe with superheroes? And for what purpose?

Meanwhile, Skyfox is back doing what he does best, and that's fighting superheroes. But will his family ever forgive him? In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

You can sign up to Mark Millar's newsletter and follow him through his recovery period, here. Get well soon Mark! The joys of Surrey await!