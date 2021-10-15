Image Comics From Jupiter's Legacy To Gunslinger Spawn, Delayed

Bleeding Cool has mentioned that while Image Comics is currently not experiencing any printer or paper supply issues that might impact their publishing schedule of comic books affecting other publishers, there are also issues with shipping and distribution all over the place right now. And that will be hitting next week's comic books from Image Comics. As a result of printer shipping delays, the following Image Comics titles will not be out this Wednesday, the 20th of October as expected, but the following Wednesday, the 27th of October. This includes the A Man Among Ye, Jupiter's Legacy: Requim, and Walking Dead Deluxe.

A MAN AMONG YE #7 CVR A

JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #5 (OF 12)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

SECOND CHANCES #3 (MR)

ST MERCY #3 (OF 4)

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #11 (MR)

TIME BEFORE TIME #6 (MR)

VINYL #5 (OF 6) (MR)

WALKING DEAD DLX #25 (MR)

While other titles will ship partially filled, with the rest of the order to come the following week. Shops are encouraged to sell them straight away rather than wait a week, including Gunslinger Spawn #1, Ant #1, and Nina Hawkes' Nightmare Blog #1 launches, as well as King Spawn #3.

ANT #1

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

KING SPAWN #1 2ND PTG

KING SPAWN #3

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #1

While the following Image Comics collections and graphic novels will arrive as expected for sale this week;

DEADLY CLASS TP VOL 10 SAVE YOUR GENERATION (MR)

DESTROY ALL MONSTERS HC A RECKLESS BOOK (MR)

DESTROY ALL MONSTERS HC BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 20) (NET)

HACK SLASH DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR)

This is the thin end of the wedge, delays are hitting bigger books or unusually sized comic books more than others, but that's at the printing end. Shipping comics, whether internationally or domestically has its own set of issues, and can affect even the most prepared. We should expect a lot more of this going forward.