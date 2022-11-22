Damian Wayne Killing Captain Carrot? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)

In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5, Damian Wayne had a plan to use Doctor Light to save the Omniverse. He's come a long way, has he not?

Today sees the publication of Dark Crisis: The Dark Army one-shot. And maybe his plans haven't been thoroughly thought through though. As, with Doctor Light, he gets the Harbinger systems online, holding reality together…

And, well, we have seen the return oif the Justice League over in Dark Crisis but there were a few others seemingly disintegrated by Pariah as well, were they not?

And now turned into soldiers of Pariah's Dark Army, everyone from President Superman to Dino-Cop to Captain Carrot.

Damian Wayne, prepared to kill Captain Carrot. Once upon a time he was a vegetarian. Looks like that oxtail soup was too much for him. Is this what will take him down the road to Batman 666?

But Doctor Light still has a very important role to play, it seems. Someone has to put all this mess together, after Pariah's defeat and Deathstroke taking up the role of taking down the entire omniverse single-handed. It was always going to end like this, right?

DARK CRISIS THE DARK ARMY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver (A) Freddie E. Williams II (CA) Gleb Melnikov

As Pariah's Dark Army continues its march around the globe, Damian Wayne thinks he's got an answer as to why Pariah is able to control the most dangerous cosmic villains of the Multiverse–and he's taking Red Canary and Dr. Light on the road to see if he's right! Don't miss this thrilling Dark Crisis tie-in with direct connections to the present and future of the DCU! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/22/2022