You're The Boss Comics by Brian Weisfeld, Bonnie Bader & Nadia Hsieh

You're the Boss is a middle-grade nonfiction guide on how to start your own business by Brian Weisfeld, founder of the Startup Squad, co-written by Bonnie Bader. It will be followed by the two graphic novels, featuring fictional stories about kids who've started businesses, each drawn by Nadia Hsieh.

Brian Weisfeld helped build IMAX Corporation and Coupons.com before starting The Startup Squad, a novel series to inspire girls (and boys, too) to open their first lemonade stands or other businesses and to empower them with an entrepreneurial mindset, co-authored by Nicole C. Kear, and published by Macmillan Publishers. Bonnie Baker has written over 50 books for young people including 6 Who Was? Series and was the Associate Publisher at Penguin Young Readers for 14 years. She currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and acts as the Publishing Advisor for the Society.

Nadia Hsieh is an illustrator and graphic novel artist who was born and raised in Taiwan, and went on to receive her MFA in Illustration at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She drew the graphic novel Ida Lewis: Guard The Shore.

Talia Benamy at Philomel of the Penmguin Group has acquired world rights to all three, the guide will be published in the autumn of 2024, and the subsequent graphic novels will be published in the spring of 2026 and the spring of 2027. Brian Weisfeld's agent Anthony Mattero at CAA and Nadia Hsieh's agent Christy Ewers at the CAT Agency negotiated the deal while represented Bader represented herself.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

