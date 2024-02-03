Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga, Solicits | Tagged: Bless, kodansha, Yukino Sonoyama

Yukino Sonoyama Brings Bless Manga To Kodansha April 2024 Solicits

Yukino Sonoyama brings their manga title Bless to Kodansha for an English translation as part of their April 2024 solicits and solicitations, about a wannabe makeup artist Aia Utagawa, and Jun, a classmate, covered in freckles, and a fashion runway awaiting them...

Article Summary Yukino Sonoyama's Bless manga joins Kodansha's April 2024 English lineup.

Aia Utagawa's journey from model to makeup artist unfolds in Bless GN Vol 01.

Kodansha April 2024 releases include new volumes of FAIRY TAIL and EDENS ZERO.

Discover a diverse selection of manga, from fantasy adventures to romantic comedies.

BLESS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241919

(W) Yukino Sonoyama (A) Yukino Sonoyama

At a young age, Aia Utagawa was scouted as a model, but his real ambition is to become a makeup artist. But, even as the end of high school approaches, it's a dream he hides inside, afraid of stepping outside his prescribed role as a pretty face. Then, one day, he meets Jun, a quiet classmate who hunches because she's ashamed of her face, covered in freckles. He convinces her to enter a school runway fashion contest together-with him doing her makeup. They make an incredible team, with Jun discovering a confidence she never knew she could show and Aia finally learning that, while it may be tough to open yourself up to failing at the one thing you care about, the difficulties can be worth facing.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 28

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241920

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

FABLE OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241921

(W) Katsuhisa Minami (A) Katsuhisa Minami

The man called The Fable is a self-proclaimed "genius at killing." The mention of his codename strikes fear into the hearts of every yakuza in Japan. His talent has brought him everything he could want: money, respect, purpose. But this is no legend. He's just a manrather irritating man who loves stupid jokes and bad TV. After a bloody period of gang enforcement in Tokyo, the Fable's boss advises him to lie low and enjoy his earnings for a while. So begins the Fable's toughest mission yet: a full year living a normal life, at the other end of the bullet train, in Osaka. It's a mission he takes on with his usual professionalism and rigor. But can the Osaka mob let this legend rest? Or will they be unable to resist pulling him back into the underworld?

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FAIRY TAIL OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241922

(W) Hiro Mashima

Experience the magical adventures of Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Gray, and all the wizards of the Fairy Tail world in a new, large-sized, three-in-1 omnibus format! Fairy Tail's rival guild, Phantom Lord, has taken the competition to dangerous levels by smashing the Fairy Tail building and nearly killing three wizards. What is Fairy Tail's response? Full-frontal assault on the Phantom Lord! But this class is all part of the Phantom Lord's evil plot to capture a coveted prize. This omnibus contains Volumes 7-9.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241923

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

The battles between Fairy Tail and Diabolos continue to rage in the labyrinth, with both sides beating the living daylights out of each other. Selene's enjoyment of the violent spectacle comes to a screeching halt when the fire dragon god Ignia suddenly appears, throwing the worst wrench in her plans. Natsu, of course, is instantly fired up to fight Ignia, but Ignia's got plans of his own-secret plans that may spell disaster for all!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 09 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241924

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

He may look like nothing but a country boy, but Chrono Alcon is actually one of the most powerful demons the world has ever seen! All he's interested in is attending school like any other kid, but when the Demon King finds out about Chrono's power, he'll have to spend his days studying, and his nights in the dungeons, fighting monsters!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241925

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241926

(W) Nana Mikoshiba (A / CA) Norihito Sasaki

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

KING IN LIMBO OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241927

(W) Ai Tanaka

Eight years ago, a sleeping sickness that fed on traumatic memories threatened human civilization. Only a two-person team, diving into the stricken patient's mind, could cure it, and at great risk. The most skilled of these "divers" was Rune Winter, codename King, the only one who could cure the Sleep while leaving the patient's mind intact. Now the sickness is back, and this new strain can reinfect patients who've been cured. As the secret threatens to leak, King and his new partner, disabled Navy veteran Adam Garfield, have stumbled upon evidence that suggests the unimaginable: Did someone release this new Sleep deliberately? Omnibus edition includes Parts 3 and 4.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

MAGIC KNIGHT RAYEARTH VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241928

(W) Clamp

Three girls who couldn't be more different meet on a school trip to Tokyo Tower-and find themselves beamed into a parallel world called Cefiro, where the mysterious Pillar has recruited them to avert a calamity! With the help of a motley troop of rogues and wizards, they will unlock the power of three transforming giant dragons known as Rune Gods and rush to the Pillar's aid… but there's more going on at the heart of Cefiro than they know! This new paperback release features the updated translation and lettering created for the 25th-anniversary release, in a portable and affordable package.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

OGAMI SAN CANT KEEP IT IN GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241929

(W) Yu Yoshidamaru (A / CA) Yu Yoshidamaru

Ogami-san has been keeping a dirty little secret from her peers at school: Puberty has emptied her mind of everything but perverted fantasies! For the sake of leading an ordinary school life, she pulls out all the stops to keep her mental wild side under wraps. But when she literally reaches a hand out to Yaginuma-kun, a cute but mysterious boy in her class, her innermost thoughts just come spilling out! All she wants is to get to know him (and his body) better, but she can't do that without the risk of exposing her true self. What's a girl to do?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

ORIENT GN VOL 19

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241930

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

The Obsidian Eight have succeeded in pulling off their master stroke, the Great Chain. As the Dark Demon God expands to fill the entire sky, an endless night descends upon the Land of the Setting Sun, and people begin displaying strange symptoms. All of humanity's hopes now lie in the hands of an estranged group of friends-the Five Heroic Generals!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

PARASYTE COLOR COLL HC VOL 06 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241931

(W) Hitoshi Iwaaki (A / CA) Hitoshi Iwaaki

Shinichi's fragile peace has shattered. The humans who know of the parasites are starting to make their move, and the parasites themselves are beginning to cooperate and dispose of loose ends. With his human mind and parasite arm, Shinichi is a threat they can no longer ignore. His strange connection with the parasite Reiko Tamura continues to haunt him. Hunted by parasites, with human authorities edging ever closer to discovering him, Shinichi will have to keep his wits about him to survive. Since its first release, in 1988, Parasyte has inspired live-action films, spinoffs, and, in 2015, a global hit anime series. The Full Color Collection presents Hitoshi Iwaaki's original manga in hardcover for the first time, with each page carefully colorized and a revised translation.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

PASS MONSTER MEAT MILADY GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241932

(W) Chika Mizube, Kanata Hoshi (A) Peperon

Like any proper noble lady, one must have certain acquired tastes. For Melphiera Marchalrayd, she just happens to crave a rather exotic protein-monsters! But do not judge! Despite its bad reputation, monster meat can be used in exquisite cuisine and Melphiera is determined to change the kingdom's opinion of it! Unfortunately, since debuting in society, Melphiera has been struggling to find her perfect match… until she meets the fearless "Blood-Mad Duke" of Galbraith!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241933

(W) Hijiki Isoflavone (A / CA) Hijiki Isoflavone

Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night, but Yuya's sloppy dancing and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. The career of a pop idol just isn't the path of easy leisure Yuya expected… After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuya meets a girl backstage. All she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241934

(W) Masamichi Sato

The once powerless NPC, Gaydle, was modified by Yamanaka, another King's Seeker like Haga, and received an incredibly powerful body. But the warriors of the mountains have had it with his barbarous ways. It doesn't take long for Haga and his party to be dragged into their deadly battle.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 24 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241935

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too… It's sweet but na ve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241936

(W) FUNA (A) Keisuke Motoe

After growing up an orphan, Mitsuha has a healthy respect for money and a desire to live well; at least, until she dies after being pushed off a cliff. Waking up in a strange fantasy world, Mitsuha narrowly survives an encounter with a pack of wolves, then realizes she has the power to move between this world and the real one. A lesser person might embark on heroic adventures-Mitsuha instead immediately recognizes the lucrative possibilities of her new situation, and heads out to buy an arsenal of modern weapons. Her goal: to acquire 80,000 gold, and the life of leisure she's always dreamed of!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

SHIKIMORIS NOT JUST A CUTIE GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241937

(W) Keigo Maki (A / CA) Keigo Maki

Shikimori and Izumi are high school sweethearts. They hold hands walking home from school, they flirt in the halls, they tease each other. But Shikimori knows what she wants, and how to get it, and she can turn from cutie to cool in an instant. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

SIGN OF AFFECTION GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241938

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Emma's relentless pursuit of Itsuomi has hit a wall, and Shin is left to pick up the pieces, if Emma will let him. Meanwhile, Oushi-kun's sudden confession makes Yuki anxious about Itsuomi's feelings. Just as the two seem to have their respective third wheels under control, Itsuomi makes a stunning suggestion: Will Yuki come and live with him? It takes courage for Yuki to admit why she's hesitant. But the clock is ticking down to Itsuomi's graduation, and his trip abroad. Yuki decides to overcome her fears of being a burden and accept. What new tensions will this bring into their relationship?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

SKETCHY GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241939

(W) MAKIHIROCHI (A) MAKIHIROCHI

Ako finds herself coasting along, watching her twenties pass her by. Work at the video rental store, see her boyfriend, repeat… Her days are becoming an indistinguishable, listless blur. Until she encounters a skateboarder practicing a trick-and she's a girl! For some reason, Ako feels a pull toward the sport. Slowly, all the dreams and ambitions she gave up on and the futures she imagined for herself come flooding back, and Ako resolves to change herself now, before it's too late. But is it ever really too late to discover something new? From the creator of the digital fan favorite Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? comes a relatable portrait of young adulthood.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

TYING KNOT WITH AN AMAGAMI SISTER GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241940

(W) Marcey Naito (A) Marcey Naito

Atheist Uryu Kamihate just wants to get into medical school… but his foster father runs a shrine and expects him to marry one of the three priestesses! The buxom Yae, the diligent Yuna, and the sporty Asahi all have their charms… if they weren't miko! The Amagami Shrine is preparing to hold its annual festival, and the three sisters are all eagerly preparing! But when debtors come calling and the shrine faces bankruptcy, can an atheist and three shrine maidens set aside their differences long enough to weather the storm?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

VINLAND SAGA DLX HC VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241941

(W) Makoto Yukimura (A) Makoto Yukimura

Amid the chaos of the Viking war for dominance over England, a boy has everything taken from him and vows revenge. But violent dreams bring no peace… The violent and complex action epic that inspired the hit anime returns, in premium, 3-in-1, collector's hardcovers! This premium, hardcover edition presents the acclaimed action epic in hardcover, at a bigger size than ever before (7 by 10 inches), wrapped in a red leather-patterned cover with logo stamping. Includes volumes 4-6 of the Japanese edition of Vinland Saga with new bonus content.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241942

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

WIND BREAKER GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241943

(W) Satoru Nii (A) Satoru Nii

Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings-he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength-strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team-he just wants to fight his way to the top!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

WITCH HAT ATELIER KITCHEN GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB241944

(W) Hiromi Sato (A / CA) Kamome Shirahama

Whether morning, noon, or night, at home or away from the atelier, witches Qifrey and Olruggio never fail to bring delicious, healthy meals to the table. Then again,sometimes an indulgent snack is just the thing to get four young apprentices through a magic lesson. Baked Glittersweet? Chasenut pancakes? These sweet delights have oh-so-sweet ends! Includes a variety of real sweet and savory recipes with step-by-step instructions.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 21

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB242058

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But, much to his surprise, she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called "crab" took away all her weight… Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 16 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB242059

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

The tale of Seiko's past draws to a close, and Seiichi is left with one central, burning question: "Why did you 'kill' me?" Once that question has been answered, can some kind of relationship between mother and child be resurrected? The long night is over-now what will the dawn bring?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

A BRIEF MOMENT OF ICHIKA GN VOL 01

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB242060

(W) Natsu Tadano (A) Natsu Tadano

A gentle love story that grapples with the deepest existential questions we face in life. Natsu Tadano brings a sweet yet clear-eyed and always humane touch to a story of love doomed by illness. Her vivid art brings this quiet love story alive, and undergirds the surprisingly deep philosophical themes of the text. Ichika and Prof. Yurugi (her philosophy teacher and an expert on Heidegger) must decide if the pain of losing someone is worth the moments of happiness and comfort they can afford each other.

At the age of 16, Ichika Sendawara learned that she only had two years left to live. Now a second year college student, she lives a busy, upbeat life, despite never knowing when the end will come. Everything changes when Ichika meets Professor Yurugi, and for the first time she feels she has something to live for. But then Yurugi quietly leaves the university, and Ichika is left wondering why, and what could have been…

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

MEDAKA KUROIWA IS IMPERVIOUS TO MY CHARMS GN VOL 06

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB242061

(W) Ran Kuze (A) Ran Kuze

Mona Kawai has finally made up her mind. It's Medaka her heart wants, and no matter what may stand in her way, it's Medaka she will get! Step one in this updated game plan: take the target out on a heart-stopping date. Step two, check off as many "lovey-dovey couple" things as she can. But her rival, the talented Asahi, is not about to just sit back and let it happen. It's time for all-out war, and no amount of subterfuge is off the table!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL IRUMA KUN GN VOL 07

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB242062

(W) Osamu Nishi

Iruma Suzuki has always been eager to please, even at the cost of his well-being. Worst yet, he's the son of two selfish parents who end up selling him to a demon. Thanks to their totally irresponsible actions, Iruma has found himself living in the Netherworld, where he must live and attend school as the grandson of an older demon. Luckily, his new, doting grandfather is there to help, but Iruma will have to figure out how to blend in with his demonic classmates or risk getting eaten. All he needs to do is subjugate rival classmates, summon familiars, and do other typical demon things while never revealing that he's human… Piece of cake, right?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD L NOVEL VOL 04

VERTICAL INC

FEB242063

(W) FUNA

One day Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is tranported to a medievel Europe type world! After a near death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds- this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

