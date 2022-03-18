Zack Kaplan & John Pearson's Mindset In Vault's June 2022 Solicits

Zack Kaplan and John Pearson's Mindset is the new series launching in Vault Comics' June 2022 solicits and solicitation, along with more Quests Aside, West Of Sundown, Heathen, Lunar Room, Shadow Service, Dark Interlude and Kenzie's Kingdom. Here's the full rundown.

MINDSET #1 CVR A PEARSON

VAULT COMICS

APR221899

APR221900 – MINDSET #1 CVR B – 4.99

APR221901 – MINDSET #1 CVR C 5 COPY INC – 4.99

APR221902 – MINDSET #1 CVR D 10 COPY INC – 4.99

APR221903 – MINDSET #1 CVR E 25 COPY INC – 4.99

APR221904 – MINDSET #1 CVR F 50 COPY INC – 4.99

APR221905 – MINDSET #1 CVR G 75 COPY INC – 4.99

APR221906 – MINDSET #1 CVR H 100 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) John Pearson

When an introverted tech geek accidentally discovers mind control, he and his friends do something unexpected – they put the science into an app to help users break their technology addiction. But as their Mindset app achieves a dangerous cult following, lies, conspiracies, and murder come to light. Are they helping people or controlling them?

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

QUESTS ASIDE #3 CVR A GOGOU

VAULT COMICS

APR221907

APR221908 – QUESTS ASIDE #3 CVR B DIALYNAS – 4.99

(W) Brian Schirmer (A / CA) Elena Gogou

He's tough. He's dumb. He's Tavin! And he's… Barrow's new apprentice? That's right. Barrow sees himself in the young brawler and takes him under his wing. Cue the training montage. Plus, Ray gets dumped, and a necromancer is there to pick him up. Bonus: Mercenaries attack! But… Who sent them?

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #4 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

APR221909

APR221910 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #4 CVR B TERRY – 4.99

APR221911 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #4 CVR C SEELEY – 4.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

Dooley and Constance are lost in the New Mexico desert…except it definitely isn't the New Mexico desert. Hunted by unearthly beings, and facing the sins of their past, they'll have to team with their enemies to survive the darkness that's West of Sundown.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEATHEN VAULT RESERVE ED #5

VAULT COMICS

APR221912

(W) Natasha Alterici (A) Ashley Woods (A / CA) Natasha Alterici

Once again Aydis finds herself alone. Now she must journey to the elusive place known as Heimdall, the living gateway to the land of the gods. To get there, she must brave the treacherous waters of the Northern Sea. But hiring a ship proves trickier than she imagined.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 7.99

LUNAR ROOM #6 CVR A SPOSITO

VAULT COMICS

APR221913

APR221914 – LUNAR ROOM #6 CVR B HOWELL – 4.99

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

For all their power, Angie, Sin, and Zero are stuck in a web of politics. Forced to seek help from the newest player on the board, our trio will face nasty truths none of them are prepared for.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SHADOW SERVICE #13 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

APR221915

APR221916 – SHADOW SERVICE #13 CVR B – 4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Corin Howell

MI666 under attack. Things go from bad to worse as enemies strike at the heart of the British supernatural security service. Plus, Gina Meyer comes face-to-face with her past. Ghosts, monsters, and painful memories crash together in the latest installment of the hit occult espionage series by New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Corin Howell (Wonder Woman).

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DARK INTERLUDE TP COMPLETE SERIES

VAULT COMICS

APR221917

(W) Mike O'Sullivan (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Ariela Kristantina

Infinite sequels, dark creatures, endless possibilities, trapped in repetition. This is the story of how humanity escapes.

THE WORLD IS TRAPPED AND DOOMED

Trapped in a cycle of infinite sequels, the world is doomed to repeat tired tropes and clichéd conflicts without end. Unless, that is, unreliable narrator, notorious plagiarist, and sequel denier Henry Henry can unleash something so awful it deserves no repetition.

After the stunning success of Fearscape, comes A Dark Interlude, the story of

"-No! The only offence to literature greater than the loathsome synopsis is the sequel. I will not stand idle while some poor excuse for an editor mangles and confuses my story, which is intact, perfect, and concluded, with this derivative drivel. Mark my words, this nonsense has nothing to do with my tale. I am not in it. I do not condone it. And you, dear reader, should not buy it." -HH

But don't listen to Henry Henry – the only way to escape is to buy this book!

Collects the complete five-issue series

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 15.99

KENZIES KINGDOM TP

VAULT COMICS

APR221918

(W) Shea Fontana (A / CA) Agnes Garbowska

Kenzie hates that her family moved to a castle to start a Medieval-themed resort, but all that changes when a time-traveling squire needs Kenzie's help to get back home to the past! From the best-selling creative team behind DC Superhero Girls, this is a perfect read for fans of Phoebe and her Unicorn, The Baby-Sitter's Club, or Witches of Brooklyn.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 9.99

Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: Comics, Mindset, Solicits, vault