Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: chip zdarsky, Ryan Stegman

Zdarsky Comic News Gets Eisner Nom, Changes Name To Stegman's Health

Zdarsky Comic News gets an Eisner Nomination for Journalism, but is now changing its name to StegMan's Health as Ryan Stegman takes over.

As Chip Zdarsky gets an Eisner Award nomination for Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism (I'll be voting for him!) for his new partially satirical comics news magazine ZCN, or Zdarsky Comics News, it seems that he is ceding editorial – and naming – control for August as Marvel creator Ryan Stegman takes over the magazine. And instantly renamed it StegMan's Health.

ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS #14 BUNDLE OF 25 (NET)

(W/A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Under the ruling of Ontario Bankruptcy Court, "Zdarsky Comic News" has been acquired by Stegman Holdings LLC and will now be known as "Stegman's Health," a premiere publication about nutrition, physical well-being, and old X-Men comics. This debut issue will contain an interview with comics team Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips about how much they can bench. Retail: $2.49 In-Store Date: 8/13/2025

"I'm greatly disheartened at this news," says ZCN Founder Chip Zdarsky. "Zdarsky Comic News was a name that meant something and now it just feels like a joke. I hope Mr. Stegman understands the level of responsibility he now has to the comics community, unlike with his career is an X-Men "artist.""

"ZCN is taking a new form as Chip Zdarsky hands over the reins of their monthly comics editorial and humor magazine to current X-Men artist Ryan Stegman, turning it into StegMan's Health for the month of August. This is a bold move, as ZCN has just been nominated for a 2025 Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism Eisner Award. This issue will feature an all-new creator-owned comic by Stegman. Does this mean it is expected to go for $5 USD on eBay the day it releases? That's not for us to say and probably violates some antitrust laws. Solicitation information for this collaboration is listed below"

ZCN Issue # 14 (a.k.a. Stegman's Health #1) is in the new Lunar Distribution catalogue for publication on the 13th of August, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!