Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, john constantine, zealot

Zealot And John Constantine Up A Tree (Birds Of Prey #11 Spoilers)

Zealot, or Lady Zannah, was created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, for WildC.A.T.s #1 in 1992. John Constantine, a decade earlier.

Article Summary Zealot from WildC.A.T.s joins Birds Of Prey and has a DC Universe history.

John Constantine and Zealot hinted to share a past relationship in Birds Of Prey #11.

A rundown of Constantine's star-studded and tragic love history.

Birds Of Prey #11 features personal drama and an unexpected turn with dinosaurs.

Zealot, or Lady Zannah, was created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, for WildC.A.T.s #1 in 1992, and later bought by DC Comics as part of the purchase of Wildstorm Studios. A long-lived warrior of nearly-immortal ancient alien race, the Kherubim, and a member of the Coda Sisterhood, a group of female ninja warriors from the planet Khera. She was barely used in the years since, though recently, the Infinite Frontier relaunch saw her appear in Batman: Urban Legends, going up against Wonder Woman. And last year, she joined the female-focused series Birds Of Prey. And it looks like we are seeing a little more of her history in the DC Universe in today/tomorrow's Birds Of Prey #11. Because she knows John Constantine.



A suggestion of a relationship between Zealot and John Constantine? John Constantine first appeared in 1985, created for Swamp Thing by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben as a Liverpudlian/Londoner working-class magician, with his own series Hellblazer, reaching three hundred issues, played by Keanu Reeves, Matt Ryan, and Jenna Coleman on the screen. He has had relationships with men and women but it famously doesn't end well for them. Looks like Zealot may have joined the list, which includes Abby Holland, Phoebe Clifton-Avery, Epiphany Constantine, Rosacarnis, Kit Ryan, S.W. Manor, Clarice Sackville, Sargon the Sorcerer, Angie Spatchcock, Zatanna and Zed. Zealot should fin between those last ones…

John Constantine does have a thing about women whose letters begin with the letter, Z, does he not?

BIRDS OF PREY #11 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gavin Guidry, Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Romero

The Birds of Prey's personal failings threaten to turn an advantage into a disadvantage as their search for Barbara continues to be more fight for their lives than search for Oracle. Oh, and there are dinosaurs.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!