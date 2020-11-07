100 Thieves Joins The Call Of Duty League With LA Thieves

Esports team 100 Thieves announced they have joined the Call Of Duty League for Season Two with their new team, LA Thieves. As you might suspect, the team decided to base themselves in Los Angeles for the team's location, making them the second team out of the city along with the Los Angeles Guerrillas. The team is replacing the OpTic Gaming team that fell short of making any kind of impact in the league. This new branding and direction are a lot more impressive, as the team will operate out of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound in L.A. But that's just how the team appears right now on paper, we won't know more until the season gets closer to starting. In the meantime, here are a few quotes from today's announcement.

"We won two Call of Duty championships in 2019 so our year away reminded us how amazing Call of Duty fans are, and how much we missed them," said Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. "Our fans deserve the best Call of Duty team in the world – and we're gonna do everything in our power to give it to them." "Call of Duty League seeks to ignite a shift in competitive entertainment on a global scale, and 100 Thieves shares that same vision," said Johanna Faries, Commissioner of Call of Duty Esports. "Our inaugural season introduced fans to amazing new teams, rivalries, and storylines – and raised the bar for what the competitive Call of Duty scene can achieve. The addition of LA Thieves to our roster of team franchises only ups the ante for what is certain to be an exciting future for all of us." "We were impressed by the Call of Duty League's performance in its first year," said John Robinson, President & COO of 100 Thieves. "The YouTube partnership, record ratings, and the addition of Warzone events showed us that Activision Blizzard Esports has the ambition and ability to make the Call of Duty League a world class esport."