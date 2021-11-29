13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Is Headed To Nintendo Switch In 2022

Atlus announced this past week that they will be releasing 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim onto the Nintendo Switch later on in 2022. The game was originally released last September in the west after a pretty decent buildup from the dev team, capitalizing on all of the goodwill it had received from reviews in Japan. The only downside to all of this is that at the time, it was basically a PS4 exclusive. Now it looks like the game will be getting the Switch treatment, which is awesome to see it released elsewhere, but a bit confusing why Atlus hasn't chosen to capitalize on things and put it out on PC and Xbox as well. By all accounts, this will be the full game with all of the updates included, so you won't need a Day 1 patch to play it.You can check out the latest trailer for it down below showing off what it will look and play like on the Switch.

Uncover the truth to survive! Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity! Explore a beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style. Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future. All while the doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat. Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/8u_c-DePcYQ)