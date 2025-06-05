Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: BrownDust2

BrownDust2 Celebrates Its Second Anniversary With New Event

BrownDust2 has decided to go more over the edge than usual with the new Splash Queen event as part of the game's 2nd Anniversary

Article Summary BrownDust2 celebrates its 2nd Anniversary with the exciting new Splash Queen event and huge rewards.

Pre-registration is now live for Splash Queen, offering exclusive info and summer festival goodies.

The update features new story adventures, special characters, events, and over 1,000 draw chances.

Enjoy summer-themed mini-games, digital rewards, and a water park event portal for all players.

Neowiz has released a brand new update this week for BrownDust2, clearly adding more bounce to the game's Second Anniversary. The new Splash Queen event, which is so painfully obvious what this is about to get you to play the game, will provide a number of activities for a short period of time with select rewards and more for those who pre-register, which they are signing people up for now. What's more, BrownDust2 will host its 2nd Anniversary Offline Event starting on June 27 and it will run until July 13, which those in person can experience at VSQUARE in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, South Korea. More info on that will be released at a later date, but for now, you can read more about the online event below.

BrownDust2 Second Anniversary

Starting today, pre-registration for Splash Queen will be available through the official BrownDust2 website, where players can view detailed information about the update and various summer festival activities. The event portal also features a dynamic water park theme, offering an immersive entrance experience. The anniversary roadmap introduces a range of new content, including the 2nd Anniversary Reward, which grants over 1,000 draw opportunities across 100 days. This update also brings the Dream Bride Eclipse full upgrade event and new season events.

Central to the update, the Splash Queen story event follows Beirun Elementary Headmaster Wilhelmina as she organizes a water park field trip for her students while facing several challenges. More narrative content features Midsummer Dream & Flamingo Rush, which depict Justia awakening from a tranquil dream into new summer adventures. Seasonal characters include Hot Summer Dream Justia, Water Park Queen Wilhelmina, Poolside Guardian Zenith and Poolside Fairy Refithea. Players can explore dedicated character pages with voice and motion previews, as well as access downloadable digital goods and summer-themed mini-games designed for the community.

