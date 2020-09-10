13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Receives A New Thematic Trailer

Atlus has released a brand new trailer this week for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, as they explore the differences between dreams and reality. The game has been getting some major attention lately as players are being clued into who has been working on the project over time. A lot of industry veterans in Japan have been putting their craft into the game in the hopes you'll enjoy what feels like a throwback to early PS1 type storytelling with a modernized system. The game is currently up for pre-order for the PS4 as it will officially release later this month on September 22nd. You can check out the latest trailer below featuring an English dub, with more hints toward what the story will be about. Enjoy the trailer!

Uncover the truth to survive! Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity! Explore a beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style. Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future. All while the doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat. Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style.

