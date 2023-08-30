Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: ice cream, OddFellows Ice Cream

SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors

In a special collaboration, OddFellows Ice Cream has partnered with SEGA to make a set of limited-edition Sonic The Hedgehog flavors.

SEGA has teamed up with OddFellows Ice Cream for a special collaboration, as they have made a limited run of Sonic The Hedgehog flavors. This is an all-new Capsule Collection of four limited-time ice cream flavors, each one inspired by the adventures of Sonic and his friends Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. The four flavors you can get are Green Hills of Pandan, Tales of Marshmallow Skies, Fruity Fiery Frenemies, and Strawberry Roses Forever. You can get your hands on all four of them at all four OddFellows scoop shops where you can get it by the scoop and by the tub, as well as shipping nationwide via their online shop and through Goldbelly. We have more info ont he flavors below.

Green Hills of Pandan: The OG, the classic, your first iconic foray into the wonderful world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Take a trip through this lush, green Pandan-infused coconut-based ice cream with candied sunflower seeds. Perfect for a picnic on a bright, grassy checkerboarded hill!

The OG, the classic, your first iconic foray into the wonderful world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Take a trip through this lush, green Pandan-infused coconut-based ice cream with candied sunflower seeds. Perfect for a picnic on a bright, grassy checkerboarded hill! Tales of Marshmallow Skies: Eggman's not getting away that easy! Thanks to your dual-tailed engineer friend Tails, we've got a plane to catch. Soar through skies of marshmallows (ice cream, that is) and into a sweet mountain of blue velvet cake and chocolate caramel turtles! This ice cream might be cold, but we're coming in hot!

Eggman's not getting away that easy! Thanks to your dual-tailed engineer friend Tails, we've got a plane to catch. Soar through skies of marshmallows (ice cream, that is) and into a sweet mountain of blue velvet cake and chocolate caramel turtles! This ice cream might be cold, but we're coming in hot! Fruity Fiery Frenemies: We were just flying in until something hit us… Who's this red echidna? What's a "Master Emerald"? Well, anyways… looks like a great place for a tropical floating island vacation! Dive into a jungle of chili mango and guava ice cream, perfect for beating the heat from the sun.

We were just flying in until something hit us… Who's this red echidna? What's a "Master Emerald"? Well, anyways… looks like a great place for a tropical floating island vacation! Dive into a jungle of chili mango and guava ice cream, perfect for beating the heat from the sun. Strawberry Roses Forever: Whether you're in the past, the future, or presently in the middle of saving a pink hedgehog from the clutches of Sonic's metallic doppelganger, there's no better time to enjoy this strawberry rose ice cream chock full of white chocolate morsels.

