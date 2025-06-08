Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite: Battle Royale, superman

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 3: Super Has Launched

Fortnite has cracked out a new season in the middle of a chaotic gaming industry weekend, which includes a new Superman promotion

Article Summary Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super is live, adding Superman and Robin to the Battle Royale action.

Rise through Hero Ranks by performing heroic deeds and unlock exclusive Hero Items like Myst Gauntlets.

New locations include Supernova Academy, Demon’s Domain, and Utopia City with fresh challenges.

Classic locations return in Fortnite OG, plus special Blast Off live event set for July 26.

We don't know why they would do this to players in the middle of the Summer Games Fest chaos, but Fortnite launched Chapter 6 Season 3: Super this weekend. Honestly, had we not seen the Superman addition to the game to help promote the upcoming film, we may have just skipped past this in the middle of all the livestreams happening this weekend and forgotten all about it. We have the finer details below as you can jump into the game and play the new content right now.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 3: Super

Places of Power: Supernova Academy is the best place to study how to settle the score with supervillains. And speaking of supervillains, Daigo has taken up residence at Demon's Domain, where he plots to orchestrate a hostile takeover of the academy and the shining beacon of hope, Utopia City.

Supernova Academy is the best place to study how to settle the score with supervillains. And speaking of supervillains, Daigo has taken up residence at Demon's Domain, where he plots to orchestrate a hostile takeover of the academy and the shining beacon of hope, Utopia City. Hero How-To: All players start each match as a Rank C Hero and can rise through the ranks of B, A, S, and S+ by performing heroic deeds! Each rank comes with its own Hero Cache full of powerful loot, including Hero Items like Myst Gauntlets, Killswitch Revolvers, Bass Boost, and more (which can also be found at the Academy Tech Lab). See the blog for all the details on heroic deeds, Hero Caches, and Hero Items.

All players start each match as a Rank C Hero and can rise through the ranks of B, A, S, and S+ by performing heroic deeds! Each rank comes with its own Hero Cache full of powerful loot, including Hero Items like Myst Gauntlets, Killswitch Revolvers, Bass Boost, and more (which can also be found at the Academy Tech Lab). See the blog for all the details on heroic deeds, Hero Caches, and Hero Items. The Super Battle Pass: Unlock free and premium Battle Pass rewards by earning XP in any Fortnite experience! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks Teen Titan member Robin. Upgrade to the Battle Bundle in the Fortnite Shop to receive 25 Battle Pass rewards and instantly unlock the Superman Outfit, which Battle Pass owners can also unlock with additional Superman items by completing Quests starting July 11.

Unlock free and premium Battle Pass rewards by earning XP in any Fortnite experience! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks Teen Titan member Robin. Upgrade to the Battle Bundle in the Fortnite Shop to receive 25 Battle Pass rewards and instantly unlock the Superman Outfit, which Battle Pass owners can also unlock with additional Superman items by completing Quests starting July 11. Extra Equipment: Toss out a Krypto Treat and Superman's furry canine companion will dive bomb to retrieve it, dealing serious damage to anyone or anything nearby. A dependable sidekick, Robin's Grapnel Gun has a lot more reach than the typical Grappler. There's also new Boons, as well as the Dash Sprite and Superman Sprite to replace the Air and Water Sprites.

Toss out a Krypto Treat and Superman's furry canine companion will dive bomb to retrieve it, dealing serious damage to anyone or anything nearby. A dependable sidekick, Robin's Grapnel Gun has a lot more reach than the typical Grappler. There's also new Boons, as well as the Dash Sprite and Superman Sprite to replace the Air and Water Sprites. Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 4: Bringing back Dusty Divot, Risky Reels, and Fortnite's original vehicle: the Shopping Cart. A mysterious figure, The Visitor, returns to the island, and it all leads back to the Blast Off live event on July 26.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!