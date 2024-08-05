Posted in: Games, Pinball, Pinball FX, Zen Studios | Tagged: The Princess Bride
Pinball FX Will Add The Princess Bride As Its Latest Table
Death cannot stop true love, nor can it stop a multiball. Pinball FX will release a new DLC table dedicated to The Princess Bride
Article Summary
- New DLC table for Pinball FX: The Princess Bride releases Aug 29
- Table features scenes and quotes from The Princess Bride film
- Challenges include Cliffs of Insanity, Battle of Wits, and Wizard Mode
- Pinball FX offers 120+ tables with major studio properties
Zen Studios revealed a second new addition coming to Pinball FX along with Goat Simulator, as players will be getting a table dedicated to The Princess Bride. The game has taken the iconic '80s film and added some of the best pieces of the film to this experience, as you'll essentially play out the story as you hit the ball around the table. Many famous scenes are acted out in pinball form as you hit the right achievements to progress the tale, all while having some of the most quotable lines in all of cinema come at you throughout the game. Enjoy the trailer as this DLC trailer will be released on August 29.
Pinball FX – The Princess Bride
This is not your basic, average, everyday, ordinary, run-of-the-mill, ho-hum pinball table. Based on the classic 1987 fantasy comedy film, The Princess Bride Pinball takes Pinball FX players to a world of treachery, peril, revenge… and a bit of kissing. The table features iconic characters such as Inigo Montoya and adapts unforgettable scenes from the film into peak pinball challenges.
- Climb the Cliffs of Insanity and start a Duel with Inigo Montoya
- Give the right answer to Vizzini in the Battle of Wits mode and see your scores rise
- Free Westley from the Machine by shooting the lit lanes
- Prove your skill by going through the Super-Mega-Multi-Monster skillshots
- Storm the castle in Wizard Mode and let true love prevail
Pinball FX offers fans the ultimate pinball experience at home with unique gameplay modifiers and customization options. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, have fun with Zen's original creations, or relive the most iconic moments from popular films, television, and video games. To date, Pinball FX features more than 120 tables, including those based on iconic properties from major studios like Disney, Legendary, Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, NBC Universal, and Paramount Pictures.