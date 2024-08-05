Posted in: Games, Pinball, Pinball FX, Zen Studios | Tagged: The Princess Bride

Pinball FX Will Add The Princess Bride As Its Latest Table

Death cannot stop true love, nor can it stop a multiball. Pinball FX will release a new DLC table dedicated to The Princess Bride

Article Summary New DLC table for Pinball FX: The Princess Bride releases Aug 29

Table features scenes and quotes from The Princess Bride film

Challenges include Cliffs of Insanity, Battle of Wits, and Wizard Mode

Pinball FX offers 120+ tables with major studio properties

Zen Studios revealed a second new addition coming to Pinball FX along with Goat Simulator, as players will be getting a table dedicated to The Princess Bride. The game has taken the iconic '80s film and added some of the best pieces of the film to this experience, as you'll essentially play out the story as you hit the ball around the table. Many famous scenes are acted out in pinball form as you hit the right achievements to progress the tale, all while having some of the most quotable lines in all of cinema come at you throughout the game. Enjoy the trailer as this DLC trailer will be released on August 29.

Pinball FX – The Princess Bride

This is not your basic, average, everyday, ordinary, run-of-the-mill, ho-hum pinball table. Based on the classic 1987 fantasy comedy film, The Princess Bride Pinball takes Pinball FX players to a world of treachery, peril, revenge… and a bit of kissing. The table features iconic characters such as Inigo Montoya and adapts unforgettable scenes from the film into peak pinball challenges.

Climb the Cliffs of Insanity and start a Duel with Inigo Montoya

Give the right answer to Vizzini in the Battle of Wits mode and see your scores rise

Free Westley from the Machine by shooting the lit lanes

Prove your skill by going through the Super-Mega-Multi-Monster skillshots

Storm the castle in Wizard Mode and let true love prevail

Pinball FX offers fans the ultimate pinball experience at home with unique gameplay modifiers and customization options. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, have fun with Zen's original creations, or relive the most iconic moments from popular films, television, and video games. To date, Pinball FX features more than 120 tables, including those based on iconic properties from major studios like Disney, Legendary, Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, NBC Universal, and Paramount Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!