Daki Joins Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

SEGA revealed this week that Daki, Upper Six of the Twelve Kizuki, will join Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. One of the primary antagonists of the entire series, she brings about chaos in a way that few others do, being both very prideful while also dismissive of those around her. A lot of her powers made her a nearly indestructible demon with strength and abilities that rival others throughout the anime. Now you'll have those at your disposal in this brand new content that further expands the roster of the game. The character will be added to the game via a brand new DLC pack, which we have more details about below, as it will be sold for $10.

"The "Daki Character Pack is now available to purchase for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! This pack adds Daki, the powerful demon who appeared in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, to the game's Versus mode (locally and online), along with a new set of Daki profile photos and quotes. Players can pick up the Daki Character Pack by itself, or save by purchasing the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass! By purchasing the Character Pass, they will unlock and save on five different character packs scheduled to be released by the end of December 2022. That includes being able to instantly unlock the previously released Tengen Uzui Character Pack, Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack, and Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke (Entertainment District) Character Pack."

"As a reminder, the paid content set to be released for the game (both as individual Character Packs and part of the Character Pass bundle) includes:

Tengen Uzui

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)

Entertainment District Character Pack Tanjiro Kamado Zenitsu Agatsuma Inosuke Hashibira

Daki

Gyutaro"