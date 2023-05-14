2023 Tribeca Festival Reveals Official Games Events & Selections Organizers behind the Tribeca Festival have revealed all of the games and programming coming to the 2023 edition.

The 2023 Tribeca Festival revealed more of its programming this past week as they showed off the selection of games and game-related events happening this year. Seven games have been chosen to be a part of the festival this time around, as they include the world premieres of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Stray Gods, and Nightscape, along with a special screaming of the documentary Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, followed by an extended Q&A and a panel hosted by Telltale Games. We got the details for all of this below as the festival kicks off on June 7th.

2023 Tribeca Festival Games Selection

A Highland Song, (United Kingdom) – Developed by inkle Studios (World Premiere)

Chants of Sennaar, (France) – Developed by Rundisc and published by Focus Entertainment (World Premiere)

Despelote, (New York, Ecuador) – Developed by Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo, Ian Berman, Niall Tessier-Lavigne and published by Panic (World Premiere)

Goodbye Volcano High, (Canada, United States) – Developed and published by KO_OP (World Premiere)

Nightscape, (Qatar) – Developed by Mezan Studios (World Premiere)

Stray Gods, (Australia) – Developed by Summerfall Studios and published by Humble Games (World Premiere)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, (United States) – Developed by Deck Nine and published by Telltale Games (World Premiere)

Special Games Events