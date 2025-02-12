Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2025 Evo Awards, evo

2025 Evo Awards Reveals Full Schedule Of Events

The 2025 Evo Awards will be happening on February 15 in Los Angeles, as the team has revealed the full lineup of events to take place

Organizers for the 2025 Evo Awards have revealed the full schedule of events that will take place during the event, set to happen in Los Angeles on February 15. The event will be presenting 22 awards across several different fighting game and esports categories, as well as presenting a few honorary awards. But that's not the entire show, as they have a full block of programming in the works to kick off on Saturday evening. We have the finer details of what they have planned below before and after the awards ceremony.

Evo Awards 2025 Schedule

5:00 p.m. PT – The Evo Awards Pre-Show hosts Tasty Steve and Hollywood RobTV kick-off the evening that will stream live on Evo's Twitch Channel and Evo's YouTube Channel. Additional special guests include Maximilian Dood, Faye Mata and Evo Award Nominees.

The Evo Awards Pre-Show hosts Tasty Steve and Hollywood RobTV kick-off the evening that will stream live on Evo's Twitch Channel and Evo's YouTube Channel. Additional special guests include Maximilian Dood, Faye Mata and Evo Award Nominees. 5:15 p.m. PT – Pre-Show continues with Arcade Carpet Interviews and the Marvel vs Capcom 2 "Tournament of Champions" featuring FGC Legends Justin Wong, Michael "IFC Yipes" Mendoza, Sanford Kelly, and Duc Do and commentated by Mike Ross and GoldenBoyNeo.

Pre-Show continues with Arcade Carpet Interviews and the Marvel vs Capcom 2 "Tournament of Champions" featuring FGC Legends Justin Wong, Michael "IFC Yipes" Mendoza, Sanford Kelly, and Duc Do and commentated by Mike Ross and GoldenBoyNeo. 6:45 p.m. PT – Pre-Show wraps up with major announcements about Evo 2025 including ticketing, hotels, special guests and more game reveals.

Pre-Show wraps up with major announcements about Evo 2025 including ticketing, hotels, special guests and more game reveals. 7:00 p.m. PT – The Evo Awards presented by Qiddiya Gaming hands out the first of 22 Awards that include Player of the Year, Match of the Year and Moment of the Year. The Evo Awards will also see three FGC Legends – Tokido, John Choi and Alex Valle, inducted into the Evo Hall of fame.

During the show fans can expect a multitude of world premiere announcements from several of our partners, including a major announcement from Cygames for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. There will also be updates from Arc System Works with a world premiere announcement for their upcoming title HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT. There will also be a world premiere announcement for UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.

