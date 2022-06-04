Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $130.62 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $79.54 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $67.58 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $46.96 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $39.68 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $35.99 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $35.58 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR 040/189: $35.20 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $31.83 Hisuian Samurott VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 209/189: $30.92 Darkrai VSTAR 099/189: $29.06 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $27.80 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $25.40 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $23.34 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $22.33

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $49.89 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $35.12 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $15.02 Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare T19/TG30: $13.55 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Character Super Rare TG18/TG30: $10.99

This is the first time we are reporting on this latest Pokémon TCG set, as it is less than two weeks since the set's release. The value here has far from evened out, so I suggest either purchasing sealed product or simply waiting. Now is emphatically not the time to buy singles. I predict that we'll see all cards in this set drop under $75 with most likely under $30.